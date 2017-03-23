Uncle Rico wrote:

Right Tiz, you are the coach being interviewed, what are you going to say before the next match at this stage of the season, "I have made a right 'town halls' of it and the season's all but over, it's all about planning for next year now, hopefully if we can pull of that elusive first win in the million pound game and we will have a real tilt at the GF next time around"?



It is annoying and repetitively dull, but, it's hardly delusional for him to keep stating that the season isn't over and we aren't a right off for honours, you never know he might not even believe what he saying is true, but, he has little choice or unfortunately it would seem an idea of his part in putting things right