Captain Hook wrote:
Wood? Didn't the club stick by him after some very odd behaviour?
Carvell, don't think the club did anything wrong (and hardly Mr Loyal himself)
Higham...left US in the lurch
Hodgson I'll concede
Bridge? What did the club do wrong?
Harrison, presumably was paid up BUT could've been handled better.
J Monaghan...can't see anything wrong, in fact most on here called him as past his sell by date before he left.
I am led to believe all these players had fallings out with the boss prior to their departure. Im not saying it wasn't the right thing to get rid, but players talk amongst themselves and it creates a bad atmosphere (i would imagine).... So Smith has a clear out and gets rids of all the 'bad apples'. The younger lads see it happening over and over and over...player after player, after player.... And now its happened again and i bet a load of them are thinking 'oh no not this again'.
Hard to play your best rugby when squad morale is on the floor.