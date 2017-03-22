Winslade's Offload wrote: From that list, I was told that Carvell had so many injuries that he was unable to train. The words used were " he's a ticking time bomb" and I don't remember him playing many more SL games after he left us. Higham is a strange one as well. Didn't he simply leave us mid season after discussing with Leigh when he was still contracted to us ? It certainly left us in the lurch.

I know the comments Re Carvell are incorrect. Without doubt TS has his favourites & if your face no longer fits he drops you like a hot stone, which is what happened to Garreth Carvell, Ben Harrison, Brett Hodgson, etc, & is also happening to certain members of the current squad.To be one of the best coaches at Super League level, or any top level sport for that matter, tough decisions have to be made & not everyone is going to like it. What sets the best apart is how they handle it & unfortunately, TS does not appear to possess good communication skills when it comes to dealing with players on a one to one basis, preferring not to talk to them at all, rather than talking things through and explaining the situation, hence why they all tend to leave frustrated & under a dark cloud or current players suffering huge dips in confidence and form.I personally, don`t believe there is the kind of player revolt that has been stated in posts.These guys don`t go out putting their body`s on the line, purposely to get beat. However, I do think that Tony is not commanding the full respect of the players to the same degree as previous squads, as they are mainly dealing with Agar now on a day to day basis for training, and they all know the history of what has happened / is happening to old & current team mates.I`m not sure that sacking TS is the answer, but something clearly has to change, when you look at Daryl Powell at Cas, Lee Radford at Hull, they seem to get their players going the extra mile mainly because of their man management skills.