morleys_deckchair wrote: Wood

Carvell

Higham

Hodgson

Bridge

and now Harrison



have all left under a cloud under the last few years.... Not all long serving, but all senior pros, well respected in the dressing room and around the club.

Joel Monaghan also left on bad terms. All these were with TS too not the rest of the club. If they disageee with TS or even have an oppinion they are pushed out eventually. I don't disagree on the injuries but most of them had a lot more to give than some of the players that replaced them.It's not just the players that are unhappy there's a lot of staff unhappy too