Whipping boys or shipping boys? Make your mind up. As bad as we are Jon Wilkin still wouldn't get in our 17 - dear me he's atrocious.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:48 pm
Under current form if play Wilkin ahead of Brown and Gidley.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:32 pm
Poor player recruitment, buying instead of promoting from the academy and awful treatment of long serving players has caused a lot of unrest in the camp.
Players don't want to work for smith after the way he's treated some of the players over the past couple of years. The treatment of harrison seems to have brought it all to a head. We could do with his heart right now but smith pushed him out. There's also the poor treatment of one of our biggest prospects.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:33 pm
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:27 pm
And you're basing this on what exactly? Presumption or inside knowledge? Who are these long serving players who have been treated so badly that the players are basically downing tools? Harrison may have the heart, shame about his knackered knee though.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:55 am
I've no problem getting beaten FB.
We don't have a right to win every game.
My issue is the manner in which we get beat.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:21 am
The team have downed tools just the same as Leicester City players did. Monkswire probably has access like I to players and the words he uses are much the same as mine on another thread.
TS does not have a good record of letting senior players go and those left behind get disgruntled in some way or another, the problem here is that when BH's position became clear this gave way to many more disgruntled players than previously. Yes the treatment of one of our latest prospects has added a great deal of fuel to this fire.
Sadly if the game on Friday results in a loss then we and TS are on the very edge of something
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:37 am
Is ther a case for looking at sean Edwards?, watching him last weekend on the Welsh Bench there did seem to be a passion about him and he hates losing!!
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:59 am
bh mainly has himself to blame with the situation he is in right now and if the team is upset with how he has been treated then they should have a long look at themselves and ask if they did not do as they were asked to do by their employer what would they expect to happen ????
I also don't buy into it being about Harrison I believe something has happened after the Brisbane game our performance in that game was of a team meaning business and playing together for each other I don't see how that can just stop overnight. if this is a player revolt the club need to make a fast decision on if they back smith and drop release the players involved or if they back the players smith needs to go asap,. we face waiting too long and being left with a wasted season
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:36 pm
DAG wrote:
Who are these long serving players who have been treated so badly
Wood
Carvell
Higham
Hodgson
Bridge
and now Harrison
have all left under a cloud under the last few years.... Not all long serving, but all senior pros, well respected in the dressing room and around the club.
