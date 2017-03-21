Snaggletooth wrote:



TS does not have a good record of letting senior players go and those left behind get disgruntled in some way or another, the problem here is that when BH's position became clear this gave way to many more disgruntled players than previously. Yes the treatment of one of our latest prospects has added a great deal of fuel to this fire.



Sadly if the game on Friday results in a loss then we and TS are on the very edge of something The team have downed tools just the same as Leicester City players did. Monkswire probably has access like I to players and the words he uses are much the same as mine on another thread.

bh mainly has himself to blame with the situation he is in right now and if the team is upset with how he has been treated then they should have a long look at themselves and ask if they did not do as they were asked to do by their employer what would they expect to happen ????I also don't buy into it being about Harrison I believe something has happened after the Brisbane game our performance in that game was of a team meaning business and playing together for each other I don't see how that can just stop overnight. if this is a player revolt the club need to make a fast decision on if they back smith and drop release the players involved or if they back the players smith needs to go asap,. we face waiting too long and being left with a wasted season