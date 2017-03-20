Having watched the Wigan game out of the country and watched in disbelief at our total lack of enthusiasm to compete I thought the Leigh game would provide a crumb of comfort as we had the use of Hilly. How wrong was that, I had shifted my negative policy at this time because the coaches and the positive people said don't worry we have returning players who will help, how wrong are they?



Like many having watched this team and others for many years it is as plain as day that Smith cannot motivate the players into playing for him any more!



What's more the players are making it very clear that they are unwilling to play for him. Players taking lines into blind alleys and the half backs taking a tackle on the last play are symptomatic of this! The last two games have been riddled with these plays.



Our players are doing to Smith what Leicester players did to Ranieri



What ever needs to be done needs to be done very very quickly to salvage anything this year.



Remember the rumoured issues that we knew nothing with quality players leaving, well its going to happen again with the way Smith is treating one of our best prospects. The team are not happy about it.