Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:28 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2968
Location: newton-le-willows
We were a mediocre team that fluked our way to finals...luckily there were worse teams than us which allowed us to get there.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:24 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 636
Having watched the Wigan game out of the country and watched in disbelief at our total lack of enthusiasm to compete I thought the Leigh game would provide a crumb of comfort as we had the use of Hilly. How wrong was that, I had shifted my negative policy at this time because the coaches and the positive people said don't worry we have returning players who will help, how wrong are they?

Like many having watched this team and others for many years it is as plain as day that Smith cannot motivate the players into playing for him any more!

What's more the players are making it very clear that they are unwilling to play for him. Players taking lines into blind alleys and the half backs taking a tackle on the last play are symptomatic of this! The last two games have been riddled with these plays.

Our players are doing to Smith what Leicester players did to Ranieri

What ever needs to be done needs to be done very very quickly to salvage anything this year.

Remember the rumoured issues that we knew nothing with quality players leaving, well its going to happen again with the way Smith is treating one of our best prospects. The team are not happy about it.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:27 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7812
Location: Warrington
Jason Taylor sacked by Wests.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:27 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 319
Two questions

1 - What would it take for Moran to sack Smith

or more likely (but still unlikely)

2 - What would it take for Smith to resign

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:03 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7623
Having watched the Wigan game out of the country and watched in disbelief at our total lack of enthusiasm to compete I thought the Leigh game would provide a crumb of comfort as we had the use of Hilly. How wrong was that, I had shifted my negative policy at this time because the coaches and the positive people said don't worry we have returning players who will help, how wrong are they?

Like many having watched this team and others for many years it is as plain as day that Smith cannot motivate the players into playing for him any more!

What's more the players are making it very clear that they are unwilling to play for him. Players taking lines into blind alleys and the half backs taking a tackle on the last play are symptomatic of this! The last two games have been riddled with these plays.

Our players are doing to Smith what Leicester players did to Ranieri

What ever needs to be done needs to be done very very quickly to salvage anything this year.

Remember the rumoured issues that we knew nothing with quality players leaving, well its going to happen again with the way Smith is treating one of our best prospects. The team are not happy about it.


"The team are not happy about it"...
What's your evidence on this remark?
once a wire always a wire

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:26 am
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 446
I would hazard a guess that the evidence is in there performances the exact reason is pure speculation but the performances a there for all to see

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:31 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 636
"The team are not happy about it"...
What's your evidence on this remark?


The evidence is from one of the players in the starting 17 and before you ask "no I wont name him on here" as it betrays a very close confidence.
