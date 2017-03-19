Jake the Peg wrote: 6 competitive games ago you were in a GF, a couple of games prior you won the LLS, a few weeks before that you were at wembley. Does anyone seriously think the club will be sacking your coach any time soon?

I don't think anyone is fooled by beating Oldham, Widnes and Wakefield go get to Wembley.Huddersfield have won the LLS. It is not a coveted prize.No when it matters in the finals, we have not delivered in the last 4 years.