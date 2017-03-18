WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:05 pm
unknownlegend
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009
Posts: 532
Location: West Hull
silver2 wrote:
Is it just me? I'm kind of enjoying the situation we find ourselves in because its a change. Instead of being consistently the best team on gods earth - which, to be honest, I think was becoming a bit boring, were now experiencing a bit of life as it is for the lesser mortals. OK I know its not for real and the inevitable magic will happen at some stage, but for the time being lets just enjoy life in the basement.


Thats good then! A lot of fans are saying that the bottom 4 are already nailed on, so your in for a really enjoyable season :D :D
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:38 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013
Posts: 738
Smith has to go. End of. You need fresh ideas

King James

Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:08 am
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015
Posts: 363
Lebron you need to go more than even saddened in this forum

Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:39 am
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013
Posts: 1388
sally cinnamon wrote:
Every organisation I've worked in has had some sort of 'vision' or 'mission statement' which is basically an empty statement about a level of success that those producing it never really believe will be achieved but feel they have to pay lip service to showing they are ambitious.

If you ever hear anyone in government talking about how their vision is to deliver 'world class' services then you know they are going to run it down to breaking point.

You must be a colleague of mine .....

All this "blue sky thinking" & "breaking through glass ceilings" B0110CK$ that even the top brass don't believe in.

Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:02 am
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007
Posts: 25394
6 competitive games ago you were in a GF, a couple of games prior you won the LLS, a few weeks before that you were at wembley. Does anyone seriously think the club will be sacking your coach any time soon?

Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:44 am
Joined: Sat May 26, 2007
Posts: 3390
Location: Still waiting for the title
Jake the Peg wrote:
6 competitive games ago you were in a GF, a couple of games prior you won the LLS, a few weeks before that you were at wembley. Does anyone seriously think the club will be sacking your coach any time soon?


Unlikely, they will probably wait until it's too late when we are playing the likes of London in front of a crowd of 4,000
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:11 am
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005
Posts: 1320
Location: Warrington
Jake the Peg wrote:
6 competitive games ago you were in a GF, a couple of games prior you won the LLS, a few weeks before that you were at wembley. Does anyone seriously think the club will be sacking your coach any time soon?
In the interests of the club defeat on Friday which right now seems very likely should spell then end for Smith.Moran will have to put his friendship to Tony to one side and grow some and do what's right.The body language of the team is there for all to see and as previous posts have already said even Hill in his interview was somewhat dumbfounded how bad this team has become.Everything in life has a shelf life and Smiths is like a lamb chop that's 2mths past it's expiry date but he's not the only one.When team
spirit has hit rock bottom somebody up top has to pay the price but having said that this team needs a clear out of the dead wood and a complete rebuild needed as our signings apart from Clark + Hill poss couple of others have been dog poo.Thanx Tony for all you've done for the club but time to pass on the mantle but ffs please not Agar or I'll never attend another match again.

Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:18 am
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
Posts: 2503
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Rumours down under (via facebook) that Jason Demetriou is set to take over at wire
c}