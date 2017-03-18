Jake the Peg wrote: 6 competitive games ago you were in a GF, a couple of games prior you won the LLS, a few weeks before that you were at wembley. Does anyone seriously think the club will be sacking your coach any time soon?

In the interests of the club defeat on Friday which right now seems very likely should spell then end for Smith.Moran will have to put his friendship to Tony to one side and grow some and do what's right.The body language of the team is there for all to see and as previous posts have already said even Hill in his interview was somewhat dumbfounded how bad this team has become.Everything in life has a shelf life and Smiths is like a lamb chop that's 2mths past it's expiry date but he's not the only one.When teamspirit has hit rock bottom somebody up top has to pay the price but having said that this team needs a clear out of the dead wood and a complete rebuild needed as our signings apart from Clark + Hill poss couple of others have been dog poo.Thanx Tony for all you've done for the club but time to pass on the mantle but ffs please not Agar or I'll never attend another match again.