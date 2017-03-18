silver2 wrote:
Is it just me? I'm kind of enjoying the situation we find ourselves in because its a change. Instead of being consistently the best team on gods earth - which, to be honest, I think was becoming a bit boring, were now experiencing a bit of life as it is for the lesser mortals. OK I know its not for real and the inevitable magic will happen at some stage, but for the time being lets just enjoy life in the basement.
Thats good then! A lot of fans are saying that the bottom 4 are already nailed on, so your in for a really enjoyable season