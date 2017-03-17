silver2 wrote: Is it just me? I'm kind of enjoying the situation we find ourselves in because its a change. Instead of being consistently the best team ojn gods earth - which, to be honest, I think was becoming a bit boring, were now experiencing a bit of life as it is for the lesser mortals. OK I know its not for real and the inevitable magic will happen at some stage, but for the time being lets just enjoy life in the basement.

if we were competing and coming up short, it could be bearable, but we look awful, there's no positives and it's all dreadful.Oh and we were never best team on earth the trophy cabinet is missing something to prove that