Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:52 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13956
Location: NFL playoffs
rubber duckie wrote:
I may be reading into this and getting 5 from 2 plus 2, however the lack of player contract extensions talk may be a flag that at board level, there is some discontent and financial restraint in case a new face requires someone brought in.


Given the league position I doubt the club would be publicising any player contract extension talks that are going on at the moment.

I'm sure it would go down like a lead balloon if we had one of those "three sign new deals till end of 2019" announcements.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:53 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8667
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
sally cinnamon wrote:
Given the league position I doubt the club would be publicising any player contract extension talks that are going on at the moment.

I'm sure it would go down like a lead balloon if we had one of those "three sign new deals till end of 2019" announcements.

imagine it now haha

"Rhys Evans pens new 4 year deal"
Massive pessimist

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:57 pm
Mr Snoodle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 240
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
morleys_deckchair wrote:
imagine it now haha

"Rhys Evans pens new 4 year deal"


......... and Russell inducted into our Hall of Fame!!
Don't die with the music in you

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:05 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1220
Its okay, Smith left some youngsters in the 17 to be the scapegoats, so I'm guessing both Livett & Johnson will be dropped for the Saints game...

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:58 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 117
shinymcshine wrote:
Its okay, Smith left some youngsters in the 17 to be the scapegoats, so I'm guessing both Livett & Johnson will be dropped for the Saints game...

Leaves them in and their scapegoats. Drops them and their scapegoats. Can't win really can he? Who do you suggest he should've played instead?
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:27 am
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1220
It was an ironic reflection on how the coach seems to make the younger players the scapegoats for the team's poor performance, whilst the senior ones who fail to raise their game seem immune to criticism / being dropped .

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:21 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7609
Unfortunately they are un-droppable... (is that even a word?)
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:21 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 731
Location: Warrington
Is it just me? I'm kind of enjoying the situation we find ourselves in because its a change. Instead of being consistently the best team on gods earth - which, to be honest, I think was becoming a bit boring, were now experiencing a bit of life as it is for the lesser mortals. OK I know its not for real and the inevitable magic will happen at some stage, but for the time being lets just enjoy life in the basement.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:34 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8667
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
silver2 wrote:
Is it just me? I'm kind of enjoying the situation we find ourselves in because its a change. Instead of being consistently the best team on gods earth - which, to be honest, I think was becoming a bit boring, were now experiencing a bit of life as it is for the lesser mortals. OK I know its not for real and the inevitable magic will happen at some stage, but for the time being lets just enjoy life in the basement.


in the past few seasons i have found games stressful and nervous affairs.

This season i have just spent half the game laughing at the TV... far less stress involved when you're expecting your team to get beat easily every time they play.
Massive pessimist
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, DAG, dickyflourbag, fast_pug, Fourpointtry, goodways sore chops, Irish Wire, Jake the Peg, jj86, old tony, shinymcshine, silver2, Uncle Rico and 266 guests

