rubber duckie wrote:
I may be reading into this and getting 5 from 2 plus 2, however the lack of player contract extensions talk may be a flag that at board level, there is some discontent and financial restraint in case a new face requires someone brought in.
Given the league position I doubt the club would be publicising any player contract extension talks that are going on at the moment.
I'm sure it would go down like a lead balloon if we had one of those "three sign new deals till end of 2019" announcements.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:53 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
imagine it now haha
"Rhys Evans pens new 4 year deal"
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:57 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
......... and Russell inducted into our Hall of Fame!!
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:05 pm
Its okay, Smith left some youngsters in the 17 to be the scapegoats, so I'm guessing both Livett & Johnson will be dropped for the Saints game...
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:58 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
Its okay, Smith left some youngsters in the 17 to be the scapegoats, so I'm guessing both Livett & Johnson will be dropped for the Saints game...
Leaves them in and their scapegoats. Drops them and their scapegoats. Can't win really can he? Who do you suggest he should've played instead?
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:27 am
It was an ironic reflection on how the coach seems to make the younger players the scapegoats for the team's poor performance, whilst the senior ones who fail to raise their game seem immune to criticism / being dropped .
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:21 am
Unfortunately they are un-droppable... (is that even a word?)
