rubber duckie wrote: I may be reading into this and getting 5 from 2 plus 2, however the lack of player contract extensions talk may be a flag that at board level, there is some discontent and financial restraint in case a new face requires someone brought in.

Given the league position I doubt the club would be publicising any player contract extension talks that are going on at the moment.I'm sure it would go down like a lead balloon if we had one of those "three sign new deals till end of 2019" announcements.