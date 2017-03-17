What do we think of appointing Lee briers. It would mean we can get rid of TS immediately, and he has done such a good job with the Academy that he has been made England Academy coach this year - so he already has an impressive pedigree in the game. As an ex player he knows the field side job like the back of his hand, and we could always get someone like John Kear to act as an experienced consultant via 'phone if necessary. That would certainly guarantee us getting into the top 8.