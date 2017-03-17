|
I may be reading into this and getting 5 from 2 plus 2, however the lack of player contract extensions talk may be a flag that at board level, there is some discontent and financial restraint in case a new face requires someone brought in.
Broomhead also calling for more from the players could also be taken that he thinks there is more to come from them but his coach doesn't seem to be able to get it from them. He looks to be trying to give TS a last chance.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:22 pm
What do we think of appointing Lee briers. It would mean we can get rid of TS immediately, and he has done such a good job with the Academy that he has been made England Academy coach this year - so he already has an impressive pedigree in the game. As an ex player he knows the field side job like the back of his hand, and we could always get someone like John Kear to act as an experienced consultant via 'phone if necessary. That would certainly guarantee us getting into the top 8.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:34 pm
Too much après going on here Chaz....not for me thanks Briers/Kear that is always up for après.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:39 pm
Isn't that what's wrong at Saints ,KC with too many old boys on his backroom staff ? In fact that could have something to do with our present problems.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:41 pm
It's difficult to know, you can always read a bit too much from these sorts of things. There again, they will certainly be keeping a careful eye on this board and if there is too much flak I am sure the Board will act quickly and sack Smith.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:56 pm
I wont be going again until smith has done the decent thing and left(taking ALL his mates with him). Some idiot said to me he's the best coach we have ever had. Well, I'm sorry, but ive been watching since 1985 and we have never been a bigger laughing stock than we are right now and are probably going to get relegated for the first time in our history.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:01 pm
I think he is the best coach we've had. Certainly in my time watching since 1996 and this side has nothing on the dross Steve Anderson served. Or for that matter under Jimmy Lowes.
Something clearly wrong atm but ill remember smith for bringing the best rugby to this town that I can remember not to mention challenge cup wins, finals and grand finals.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:07 pm
If be happy to see John Kear take over from Smith and Lee Briers be promoted to take over from Agar.
In addition, each home game that the team falls behind at half time. Alex Murphy allowed to take the team talk!
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:44 pm
With regards to monaghan taking over as coach i did not realise he had retired from playing given the amount time he is on the pitch for Catalan!!
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:52 pm
yes, he retired years ago mate.
