I may be reading into this and getting 5 from 2 plus 2, however the lack of player contract extensions talk may be a flag that at board level, there is some discontent and financial restraint in case a new face requires someone brought in.
Broomhead also calling for more from the players could also be taken that he thinks there is more to come from them but his coach doesn't seem to be able to get it from them. He looks to be trying to give TS a last chance.
once a wire always a wire
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:22 pm
What do we think of appointing Lee briers. It would mean we can get rid of TS immediately, and he has done such a good job with the Academy that he has been made England Academy coach this year - so he already has an impressive pedigree in the game. As an ex player he knows the field side job like the back of his hand, and we could always get someone like John Kear to act as an experienced consultant via 'phone if necessary. That would certainly guarantee us getting into the top 8.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:34 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Too much après going on here Chaz....not for me thanks Briers/Kear that is always up for après.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:39 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Isn't that what's wrong at Saints ,KC with too many old boys on his backroom staff ? In fact that could have something to do with our present problems.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:41 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
It's difficult to know, you can always read a bit too much from these sorts of things. There again, they will certainly be keeping a careful eye on this board and if there is too much flak I am sure the Board will act quickly and sack Smith.
