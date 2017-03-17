I may be reading into this and getting 5 from 2 plus 2, however the lack of player contract extensions talk may be a flag that at board level, there is some discontent and financial restraint in case a new face requires someone brought in.
Broomhead also calling for more from the players could also be taken that he thinks there is more to come from them but his coach doesn't seem to be able to get it from them. He looks to be trying to give TS a last chance.
