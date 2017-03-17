|
Geoff
|
Ron wrote:
Poor player recruitment has been apparent for a long time... as has poor rugby. Its a shame it takes 5 losses to open people's eyes to this... Gidley was poor last season, but because we were getting results no one noticed.
Needs to be a big clear out of deadwood e.g. Gidley, Brown, Evans, Sims, Westwood, Blythe etc and Smith are all stealing a wage.
You had a superb Academy side around 4 years ago, what happened to all those lads?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:16 pm
|
|
This is not Wigan, he simply will not play them unless we have lots of injuries to first teamers.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:18 pm
|
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Do we?
It's not worked out to bad for Wigan appointing Wane has it.
Wane replaced a coach who had just finished top of the table and won the Grand Final, he essentially continued the "mad dog" style of play introduced by McGuire. so I am not sure that the comparison works.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Ron
Cheeky half-back
|
Wigan have far better attacking structures than us, they lose half a team and don't seem to skip a beat.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:32 pm
|
|
The constant comparisons to Leeds, Wigan and St Helens are ridiculous. We had our chances to join that elite and blew them all. The only comparison which works for me, is Huddersfield!
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:50 pm
|
|
zzhead wrote:
I forget the exact words, but I’m sure Roger Draper came up with a mission statement for the club, along the lines of us ‘being the top rugby league club in the world’. Does anyone else remember it?
Every organisation I've worked in has had some sort of 'vision' or 'mission statement' which is basically an empty statement about a level of success that those producing it never really believe will be achieved but feel they have to pay lip service to showing they are ambitious.
If you ever hear anyone in government talking about how their vision is to deliver 'world class' services then you know they are going to run it down to breaking point.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:31 pm
|
|
shinymcshine wrote:
The parallels with Leeds and their form last season is laughable.
They'd lost Peacock, Leuluia and Sinfield - we've lost Cox, Bailey and Sandow.......
Really ?
Leeds also got one third of the work done they wanted to in pre-season due to the training ground being flooded, but no one wanted to acknowledge that, it was just that leeds were sh*t. Still I don't think there's much comparison to be made with leeds, leeds have won 7 grand finals. Warrington have chance after chance since 2010 to a win a grand final and have blown them all.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:48 pm
|
|
We were league leaders last season and Grand Finalists. The comparison is Wane was also a number 2 when they appointed him and had also played for the club which disregards your argument 'why should we appoint an ex player we should appoint someone who hasn't had any influence with the current squad'.
|
|
