|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5040
|
Ron wrote:
Poor player recruitment has been apparent for a long time... as has poor rugby. Its a shame it takes 5 losses to open people's eyes to this... Gidley was poor last season, but because we were getting results no one noticed.
Needs to be a big clear out of deadwood e.g. Gidley, Brown, Evans, Sims, Westwood, Blythe etc and Smith are all stealing a wage.
You had a superb Academy side around 4 years ago, what happened to all those lads?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:16 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2846
Location: warrington
|
Geoff wrote:
You had a superb Academy side around 4 years ago, what happened to all those lads?
This is not Wigan, he simply will not play them unless we have lots of injuries to first teamers.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: M62 Corridor
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Do we?
It's not worked out to bad for Wigan appointing Wane has it.
Wane replaced a coach who had just finished top of the table and won the Grand Final, he essentially continued the "mad dog" style of play introduced by McGuire. so I am not sure that the comparison works.
|
Deus Dat Incrementum
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 584
|
Ganson's Optician wrote:
Wane replaced a coach who had just finished top of the table and won the Grand Final, he essentially continued the "mad dog" style of play introduced by McGuire. so I am not sure that the comparison works.
Wigan have far better attacking structures than us, they lose half a team and don't seem to skip a beat.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: M62 Corridor
|
Ron wrote:
Wigan have far better attacking structures than us, they lose half a team and don't seem to skip a beat.
The constant comparisons to Leeds, Wigan and St Helens are ridiculous. We had our chances to join that elite and blew them all. The only comparison which works for me, is Huddersfield!
|
Deus Dat Incrementum
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13951
Location: NFL playoffs
|
zzhead wrote:
I forget the exact words, but I’m sure Roger Draper came up with a mission statement for the club, along the lines of us ‘being the top rugby league club in the world’. Does anyone else remember it?
Every organisation I've worked in has had some sort of 'vision' or 'mission statement' which is basically an empty statement about a level of success that those producing it never really believe will be achieved but feel they have to pay lip service to showing they are ambitious.
If you ever hear anyone in government talking about how their vision is to deliver 'world class' services then you know they are going to run it down to breaking point.
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, ColD, critch67, Dezzies_right_hook, dickyflourbag, Disgruntledgoat, Ganson's Optician, grifter, Hessle Roader, jeffb, jj86, karetaker, Man Mountain, MrFlibble, Old Man John, P-J, ratticusfinch, REDWHITEANDBLUE, richmond, Ron, rubber duckie, Rugby, S_Riley, sally cinnamon, ScottyWire, spartakmixtapes, Staffordshire Wire, stpatricks, The All New Chester Wire, The Horses Mouth, The Reaper, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, tugglesf78, WalterWizard, Wolfie76, WWRLFC78 and 537 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}