zzhead wrote: I forget the exact words, but I’m sure Roger Draper came up with a mission statement for the club, along the lines of us ‘being the top rugby league club in the world’. Does anyone else remember it?

Every organisation I've worked in has had some sort of 'vision' or 'mission statement' which is basically an empty statement about a level of success that those producing it never really believe will be achieved but feel they have to pay lip service to showing they are ambitious.If you ever hear anyone in government talking about how their vision is to deliver 'world class' services then you know they are going to run it down to breaking point.