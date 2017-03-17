WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:11 pm
Geoff
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5040
Ron wrote:
Poor player recruitment has been apparent for a long time... as has poor rugby. Its a shame it takes 5 losses to open people's eyes to this... Gidley was poor last season, but because we were getting results no one noticed.

Needs to be a big clear out of deadwood e.g. Gidley, Brown, Evans, Sims, Westwood, Blythe etc and Smith are all stealing a wage.

You had a superb Academy side around 4 years ago, what happened to all those lads?

Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:16 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2846
Location: warrington
Geoff wrote:
You had a superb Academy side around 4 years ago, what happened to all those lads?


This is not Wigan, he simply will not play them unless we have lots of injuries to first teamers.

Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:18 pm
Ganson's Optician
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: M62 Corridor
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Do we?

It's not worked out to bad for Wigan appointing Wane has it.

Wane replaced a coach who had just finished top of the table and won the Grand Final, he essentially continued the "mad dog" style of play introduced by McGuire. so I am not sure that the comparison works.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:24 pm
Ron
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 584
Ganson's Optician wrote:
Wane replaced a coach who had just finished top of the table and won the Grand Final, he essentially continued the "mad dog" style of play introduced by McGuire. so I am not sure that the comparison works.


Wigan have far better attacking structures than us, they lose half a team and don't seem to skip a beat.

Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:32 pm
Ganson's Optician
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3566
Location: M62 Corridor
Ron wrote:
Wigan have far better attacking structures than us, they lose half a team and don't seem to skip a beat.

The constant comparisons to Leeds, Wigan and St Helens are ridiculous. We had our chances to join that elite and blew them all. The only comparison which works for me, is Huddersfield!
Deus Dat Incrementum

Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:50 pm
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13951
Location: NFL playoffs
zzhead wrote:
I forget the exact words, but I’m sure Roger Draper came up with a mission statement for the club, along the lines of us ‘being the top rugby league club in the world’. Does anyone else remember it?


Every organisation I've worked in has had some sort of 'vision' or 'mission statement' which is basically an empty statement about a level of success that those producing it never really believe will be achieved but feel they have to pay lip service to showing they are ambitious.

If you ever hear anyone in government talking about how their vision is to deliver 'world class' services then you know they are going to run it down to breaking point.
