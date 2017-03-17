WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Poor player recruitment has been apparent for a long time... as has poor rugby. Its a shame it takes 5 losses to open people's eyes to this... Gidley was poor last season, but because we were getting results no one noticed.

Needs to be a big clear out of deadwood e.g. Gidley, Brown, Evans, Sims, Westwood, Blythe etc and Smith are all stealing a wage.

Cox
Bailey
Sandow
Dodds

All in the first team for ONE SINGLE SEASON together before leaving again. This sort of recruitment does not give us a solid settled squad.

Nothing wrong with signing a punt here and there, but you can't fill up the peripheries of your squad with 5 or 6 punts and expect results.'

*Edit - ok just re-read this - Dodds not "in the first team" so to speak, but he was still a punt as we only gave him a one year contract.
-Long time lurker-

Poor player recruitment has been apparent for a long time... as has poor rugby. Its a shame it takes 5 losses to open people's eyes to this... Gidley was poor last season, but because we were getting results no one noticed.

Needs to be a big clear out of deadwood e.g. Gidley, Brown, Evans, Sims, Westwood, Blythe etc and Smith are all stealing a wage.


Have to say (as a Hull fan) last season Gidley and Sandow looked very good and at atimes unplayable but from the games I've seen you play so far this season Gidley looks done and this maybe one season too many for him.
If that's your standard we may as well keep Tony Smith.

Im not saying Monaghan isn't a good coach at all. I'm sure he is. Good for someone like Salford or Widnes.

Warrington should be aiming higher. IMO

You're right lets go and get Wayne Bennett. He's sure to leave Brisbane to come over and clean up our mess.

How can you confidently say that? He is an assistant and is untested as a Head Coach. The situation in Perpignan hasn't been good the past couple of years.

We need a clean break, not someone who has played with the current set of players or under Smith.

Surely as basic continuity-planning, the club is always in touch with various coaches and those in the business will know the options available. I'm sure several more CVs will land on the door step this morning!

Do we?

It's not worked out to bad for Wigan appointing Wane has it.

I'd be happy to see John Kear take over.
The parallels with Leeds and their form last season is laughable.

They'd lost Peacock, Leuluia and Sinfield - we've lost Cox, Bailey and Sandow.......

Really ?
