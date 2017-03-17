Just watch the highlights of the try's we scored against Leigh the other year in the cup. Fast flowing rugby with players hitting dummy lines, face balls, men out the back, second rowers and centres combining yo create space and overlaps for the wingers.



Then look at last night. 4-5 drives from a forward in into the same channel to come up with a below par kick. the attacking line has NO depth to it, the attack is flat with no space to put anything on. The halves are wondering round telling players to take a drive in but they're not actually setting anything up. The defensive line.... Jesus wept. Why are we hanging back and letting teams run at us? that line should be sprinting forward, not giving anyone who touches the ball an inch. This team is actually going backwards.



Who takes the field sessions? I'm told it's Agar Why he's anywhere near the club is beyond me. Never won sod all in his life and now he's teaching what was a top 4 team how to attack! Smith as to be held responsible for the players he's brought in as well. For too long now he's ignored the fact that we don't have any quality in the backline. Atkins, get shut; Evans, Get shut; Russell, get shut.



The only players who look even remotely interested are Clark, Westerman, Lineham and on the odd occasion Sims. Which unfortunetly for all his trying and heart he isn't a top quality prop.



Instead of investing into players to build a tem we've brought in over the past few years:



- Roy Asotasi.

- Jordan Cox.

- Ryan Bailey.

- Chris Sandow.

- Kurt Gidley.

- Matty Russell.

- Kevin Brown.

- Matty Blythe for Christ sake.



Al players way past there best and/or volatile gambles for a quick fix. Smith needs to be held responsible for his decisions.