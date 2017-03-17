|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5161
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Wirefan wrote:
If that's your standard we may as well keep Tony Smith.
Im not saying Monaghan isn't a good coach at all. I'm sure he is. Good for someone like Salford or Widnes.
Warrington should be aiming higher. IMO
When was the last time we aimed high. ...Our last aim was at the standard of Savelio Blythe Cox Bailey Wheeler etc
The last time we aimed high was for probably for Darryl Clark before that I shudder to think. ...We don't aim high t that's why Castleford will win superleague before we do ...
Let that sink in.....
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:31 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2175
Location: Gee Cross
|
At the end of the half time break Angela Powers said Tony Smith had told his players to 'stick to the game plan.' So basically Smith asked them to play flat & predictable rugby with a slow play of the ball. To constantly drive the ball up with scoots from dummy half & have a very slow defensive line that allowed Leigh to offload at every opportunity ???
I've always been very pro-Smith, but I'm getting worried. How can we go from a Grand final to bottom of the league within 5 games ?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:49 am
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5036
|
I'm beginning to see parallels with our 2006 season, under Millward. When Noble took over we had won 2 lost 9, with what on paper was a much better team than results showed. A change of coach, and the addition of Dobson and Fielden, saw us turn things around. Maybe a similar tactic would work for you guys...?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:07 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7594
|
Geoff wrote:
I'm beginning to see parallels with our 2006 season, under Millward. When Noble took over we had won 2 lost 9, with what on paper was a much better team than results showed. A change of coach, and the addition of Dobson and Fielden, saw us turn things around. Maybe a similar tactic would work for you guys...?
Perhaps but it's not easy to get away with cheating unless your Wigan.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:12 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5161
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Geoff wrote:
I'm beginning to see parallels with our 2006 season, under Millward. When Noble took over we had won 2 lost 9, with what on paper was a much better team than results showed. A change of coach, and the addition of Dobson and Fielden, saw us turn things around. Maybe a similar tactic would work for you guys...?
Good shout, Dobson would be great for us and Fielden although nearly 40 and short of match fitness he would instantly add some much needed grunt.....
in all seriousness though there aren't the players available and the penalties are simply too much to even consider breaking the salary cap as Wigan did back in 06. We have to ride this one out and hope for some odd results in the middle 8's and try and avoid the million pound game.
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:18 am
|
Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 486
Location: East Leeds
|
Paul2812 wrote:
At the end of the half time break Angela Powers said Tony Smith had told his players to 'stick to the game plan.' So basically Smith asked them to play flat & predictable rugby with a slow play of the ball. To constantly drive the ball up with scoots from dummy half & have a very slow defensive line that allowed Leigh to offload at every opportunity ???
I've always been very pro-Smith, but I'm getting worried. How can we go from a Grand final to bottom of the league within 5 games ?
Ahem...Been there, done that.
Sincerely yours,
Leeds Rhinos.
|
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.
K. Sinfield, GF 2011
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:35 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 530
Location: West Hull
|
How can we go from a Grand final to bottom of the league within 5 games ?[/quote]
Ask any Leeds fan, they'll tell yer!
How to go from a top team to a bottom one? Ask Agar!
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:39 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1095
|
Just watch the highlights of the try's we scored against Leigh the other year in the cup. Fast flowing rugby with players hitting dummy lines, face balls, men out the back, second rowers and centres combining yo create space and overlaps for the wingers.
Then look at last night. 4-5 drives from a forward in into the same channel to come up with a below par kick. the attacking line has NO depth to it, the attack is flat with no space to put anything on. The halves are wondering round telling players to take a drive in but they're not actually setting anything up. The defensive line.... Jesus wept. Why are we hanging back and letting teams run at us? that line should be sprinting forward, not giving anyone who touches the ball an inch. This team is actually going backwards.
Who takes the field sessions? I'm told it's Agar Why he's anywhere near the club is beyond me. Never won sod all in his life and now he's teaching what was a top 4 team how to attack! Smith as to be held responsible for the players he's brought in as well. For too long now he's ignored the fact that we don't have any quality in the backline. Atkins, get shut; Evans, Get shut; Russell, get shut.
The only players who look even remotely interested are Clark, Westerman, Lineham and on the odd occasion Sims. Which unfortunetly for all his trying and heart he isn't a top quality prop.
Instead of investing into players to build a tem we've brought in over the past few years:
- Roy Asotasi.
- Jordan Cox.
- Ryan Bailey.
- Chris Sandow.
- Kurt Gidley.
- Matty Russell.
- Kevin Brown.
- Matty Blythe for Christ sake.
Al players way past there best and/or volatile gambles for a quick fix. Smith needs to be held responsible for his decisions.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:40 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 597
Location: Warrington
|
Yes but you WON the GF and two other trophies to go with it, add that to your decade of dominance that preceded your slump and you could cope with the mini-demise. We've blasted 8 years of having the best chance ever to win the big one and it now seems as far away as it ever has. I've seen us be poor and i've seen us be very poor over 30 odd years but this season, so far, is the most frustrating ever.
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, BornagainLeyther, BrianBradyHandOff, brokendream, Builth Wells Wire, Cbr1000rr, Cherry_&_White, chunkyhugo, ComeOnYouWolves, COYF, Cripesginger, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Disgruntledgoat, doc999, Edinburgh Warrior, Faithful One, fast_pug, Father Ted, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, Grimmy, Hatfield Town Wire, Jimathay, jj86, leslie boyd, Leyther Always, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, Paul2812, POSTL, ratticusfinch, Rhinoshaund III, richmond, rubber duckie, sarge1, shane A, Smiffy27, smokinjoe, spacks grandad, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, the wrestler, thepimp007, Winslade's Offload, Wire, Wiredeano, Wolfie76, wolfinwidnes1, WWRLFC78, Ziggy Stardust and 614 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}