Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:11 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5161
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Wirefan wrote:
If that's your standard we may as well keep Tony Smith.

Im not saying Monaghan isn't a good coach at all. I'm sure he is. Good for someone like Salford or Widnes.

Warrington should be aiming higher. IMO


When was the last time we aimed high. ...Our last aim was at the standard of Savelio Blythe Cox Bailey Wheeler etc

The last time we aimed high was for probably for Darryl Clark before that I shudder to think. ...We don't aim high t that's why Castleford will win superleague before we do ...
Let that sink in.....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:31 am
Paul2812 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2175
Location: Gee Cross
At the end of the half time break Angela Powers said Tony Smith had told his players to 'stick to the game plan.' So basically Smith asked them to play flat & predictable rugby with a slow play of the ball. To constantly drive the ball up with scoots from dummy half & have a very slow defensive line that allowed Leigh to offload at every opportunity ???

I've always been very pro-Smith, but I'm getting worried. How can we go from a Grand final to bottom of the league within 5 games ?

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:49 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5036
I'm beginning to see parallels with our 2006 season, under Millward. When Noble took over we had won 2 lost 9, with what on paper was a much better team than results showed. A change of coach, and the addition of Dobson and Fielden, saw us turn things around. Maybe a similar tactic would work for you guys...?

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:07 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7594
Geoff wrote:
I'm beginning to see parallels with our 2006 season, under Millward. When Noble took over we had won 2 lost 9, with what on paper was a much better team than results showed. A change of coach, and the addition of Dobson and Fielden, saw us turn things around. Maybe a similar tactic would work for you guys...?

Perhaps but it's not easy to get away with cheating unless your Wigan.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:12 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5161
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Geoff wrote:
I'm beginning to see parallels with our 2006 season, under Millward. When Noble took over we had won 2 lost 9, with what on paper was a much better team than results showed. A change of coach, and the addition of Dobson and Fielden, saw us turn things around. Maybe a similar tactic would work for you guys...?



Good shout, Dobson would be great for us and Fielden although nearly 40 and short of match fitness he would instantly add some much needed grunt.....

in all seriousness though there aren't the players available and the penalties are simply too much to even consider breaking the salary cap as Wigan did back in 06. We have to ride this one out and hope for some odd results in the middle 8's and try and avoid the million pound game.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:18 am
chunkyhugo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 486
Location: East Leeds
Paul2812 wrote:
At the end of the half time break Angela Powers said Tony Smith had told his players to 'stick to the game plan.' So basically Smith asked them to play flat & predictable rugby with a slow play of the ball. To constantly drive the ball up with scoots from dummy half & have a very slow defensive line that allowed Leigh to offload at every opportunity ???

I've always been very pro-Smith, but I'm getting worried. How can we go from a Grand final to bottom of the league within 5 games ?

Ahem...Been there, done that.
Sincerely yours,
Leeds Rhinos.
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:35 am
unknownlegend User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 530
Location: West Hull
How can we go from a Grand final to bottom of the league within 5 games ?[/quote]

Ask any Leeds fan, they'll tell yer!
How to go from a top team to a bottom one? Ask Agar! :D :D
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:39 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1095
Just watch the highlights of the try's we scored against Leigh the other year in the cup. Fast flowing rugby with players hitting dummy lines, face balls, men out the back, second rowers and centres combining yo create space and overlaps for the wingers.

Then look at last night. 4-5 drives from a forward in into the same channel to come up with a below par kick. the attacking line has NO depth to it, the attack is flat with no space to put anything on. The halves are wondering round telling players to take a drive in but they're not actually setting anything up. The defensive line.... Jesus wept. Why are we hanging back and letting teams run at us? that line should be sprinting forward, not giving anyone who touches the ball an inch. This team is actually going backwards.

Who takes the field sessions? I'm told it's Agar Why he's anywhere near the club is beyond me. Never won sod all in his life and now he's teaching what was a top 4 team how to attack! Smith as to be held responsible for the players he's brought in as well. For too long now he's ignored the fact that we don't have any quality in the backline. Atkins, get shut; Evans, Get shut; Russell, get shut.

The only players who look even remotely interested are Clark, Westerman, Lineham and on the odd occasion Sims. Which unfortunetly for all his trying and heart he isn't a top quality prop.

Instead of investing into players to build a tem we've brought in over the past few years:

- Roy Asotasi.
- Jordan Cox.
- Ryan Bailey.
- Chris Sandow.
- Kurt Gidley.
- Matty Russell.
- Kevin Brown.
- Matty Blythe for Christ sake.

Al players way past there best and/or volatile gambles for a quick fix. Smith needs to be held responsible for his decisions.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:40 am
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 597
Location: Warrington
Yes but you WON the GF and two other trophies to go with it, add that to your decade of dominance that preceded your slump and you could cope with the mini-demise. We've blasted 8 years of having the best chance ever to win the big one and it now seems as far away as it ever has. I've seen us be poor and i've seen us be very poor over 30 odd years but this season, so far, is the most frustrating ever.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
c}