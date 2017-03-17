Wirefan wrote: If that's your standard we may as well keep Tony Smith.



Im not saying Monaghan isn't a good coach at all. I'm sure he is. Good for someone like Salford or Widnes.



Warrington should be aiming higher. IMO

When was the last time we aimed high. ...Our last aim was at the standard of Savelio Blythe Cox Bailey Wheeler etcThe last time we aimed high was for probably for Darryl Clark before that I shudder to think. ...We don't aim high t that's why Castleford will win superleague before we do ...Let that sink in.....