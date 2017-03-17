|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1050
|
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:16 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3945
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
|
As a Hull fan watching you tonight was very much like watching us when Agar was involved with us as assistant and head coach. You look as though you lack any leadership on the field and have no real game plan.
Get rid of Agar and you will be much better for it.
|
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:49 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3563
Location: M62 Corridor
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Erm on the basis that he's a really good young coach who's learnt a lot from his 3 years as assistant at Catalans and IMO is ready to be head coach now.
How can you confidently say that? He is an assistant and is untested as a Head Coach. The situation in Perpignan hasn't been good the past couple of years.
We need a clean break, not someone who has played with the current set of players or under Smith.
Surely as basic continuity-planning, the club is always in touch with various coaches and those in the business will know the options available. I'm sure several more CVs will land on the door step this morning!
|
Deus Dat Incrementum
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:50 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17198
|
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:24 am
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 417
|
Ganson's Optician wrote:
How can you confidently say that? He is an assistant and is untested as a Head Coach. The situation in Perpignan hasn't been good the past couple of years.
We need a clean break, not someone who has played with the current set of players or under Smith.
Surely as basic continuity-planning, the club is always in touch with various coaches and those in the business will know the options available. I'm sure several more CVs will land on the door step this morning!
Fully agree about a clean break - too many jobs for the boys in the club at the moment.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:53 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8658
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
the slide of this side has been there for all to see for years.... It's been obvious and there for all to see. Unfortunately 1 skewed season on the back of scooting down the pitch (and no trophy's), got a few good results and Smith a new contract.
This poor side hasn't just come out of nowhere. It's been years in the making.
And it will take years to unpick the mess.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 04, 2008 5:03 pm
Posts: 123
Location: Cumbria
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
the slide of this side has been there for all to see for years.... It's been obvious and there for all to see. Unfortunately 1 skewed season on the back of scooting down the pitch (and no trophy's), got a few good results and Smith a new contract.
This poor side hasn't just come out of nowhere. It's been years in the making.
And it will take years to unpick the mess.
It's interesting that, because for all Smith has banged on about "Performance not results" for years, the club seems to have been completely blinded by last years results and ignored the fact the squad was overperforming based on the personnel they had.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:15 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 23
|
The spiral downwards seemed to start with Agar coming in true. It has been reported previously that Agar now runs much of the day-to-day training. If so who's responsible there. If one goes , I don't see the other staying either way.
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 12:06 pm
Posts: 171
Location: Warrington or the Alps
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
The spiral downwards seemed to start with Agar coming in true. It has been reported previously that Agar now runs much of the day-to-day training. If so who's responsible there. If one goes , I don't see the other staying either way.
Very true.. Never understood why he got rid of Poaching & Marshall then replaced with Agar
|
Theres only 1 Johnny Warbo
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:37 am
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5035
|
Mr Snoodle wrote:
Patton cannot stay out of this team - Smith needs to explain why he cannot get in the team, hopefully the last statement he releases before he quits
Well yeah. Everyone (except Eddie Hemmings) laughed when Brown's signing was announced, especially those from Wigan, Huddersfield and Widnes who know him best.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, Bullsmad, chapylad, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Chris71, citywolf, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, fast_pug, freddyfox73, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, GeoffRoebuck, Google [Bot], Hatfield Town Wire, Iggy79, Jimmy85, jj86, Johnkendal, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, leslie boyd, matt6169, Mr Snoodle, mrpurfect, Philth, rubber duckie, rugbyreddog, ScottyWire, shadrack, silver2, simon_tem, spartakmixtapes, Staffordshire Wire, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, vitch, WF Rhino, wire-quin and 734 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}