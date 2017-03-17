Lord Tony Smith wrote: Erm on the basis that he's a really good young coach who's learnt a lot from his 3 years as assistant at Catalans and IMO is ready to be head coach now.

How can you confidently say that? He is an assistant and is untested as a Head Coach. The situation in Perpignan hasn't been good the past couple of years.We need a clean break, not someone who has played with the current set of players or under Smith.Surely as basic continuity-planning, the club is always in touch with various coaches and those in the business will know the options available. I'm sure several more CVs will land on the door step this morning!