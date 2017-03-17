WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:14 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1050
Wanna swap coaches?

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:16 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3944
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
As a Hull fan watching you tonight was very much like watching us when Agar was involved with us as assistant and head coach. You look as though you lack any leadership on the field and have no real game plan.
Get rid of Agar and you will be much better for it.
Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:49 am
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3561
Location: M62 Corridor
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Erm on the basis that he's a really good young coach who's learnt a lot from his 3 years as assistant at Catalans and IMO is ready to be head coach now.

How can you confidently say that? He is an assistant and is untested as a Head Coach. The situation in Perpignan hasn't been good the past couple of years.

We need a clean break, not someone who has played with the current set of players or under Smith.

Surely as basic continuity-planning, the club is always in touch with various coaches and those in the business will know the options available. I'm sure several more CVs will land on the door step this morning!
Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:50 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17198
Tim Sheens?

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:24 am
jj86 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 417
Ganson's Optician wrote:
How can you confidently say that? He is an assistant and is untested as a Head Coach. The situation in Perpignan hasn't been good the past couple of years.

We need a clean break, not someone who has played with the current set of players or under Smith.

Surely as basic continuity-planning, the club is always in touch with various coaches and those in the business will know the options available. I'm sure several more CVs will land on the door step this morning!


Fully agree about a clean break - too many jobs for the boys in the club at the moment.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:53 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8658
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
the slide of this side has been there for all to see for years.... It's been obvious and there for all to see. Unfortunately 1 skewed season on the back of scooting down the pitch (and no trophy's), got a few good results and Smith a new contract.

This poor side hasn't just come out of nowhere. It's been years in the making.

And it will take years to unpick the mess.
Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:14 am
Disgruntledgoat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 04, 2008 5:03 pm
Posts: 122
Location: Cumbria
morleys_deckchair wrote:
the slide of this side has been there for all to see for years.... It's been obvious and there for all to see. Unfortunately 1 skewed season on the back of scooting down the pitch (and no trophy's), got a few good results and Smith a new contract.

This poor side hasn't just come out of nowhere. It's been years in the making.

And it will take years to unpick the mess.


It's interesting that, because for all Smith has banged on about "Performance not results" for years, the club seems to have been completely blinded by last years results and ignored the fact the squad was overperforming based on the personnel they had.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:15 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 23
The spiral downwards seemed to start with Agar coming in true. It has been reported previously that Agar now runs much of the day-to-day training. If so who's responsible there. If one goes , I don't see the other staying either way.
c}