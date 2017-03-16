|
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 198
|
rubber duckie wrote:
I cannot possibly comment about the condition of your eyes.
Please explain?
As usual you just come back with a glib comment, with no substance.
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:50 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7589
|
That's all your getting. Move along, nothing here.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 198
|
rubber duckie wrote:
That's all your getting. Move along, nothing here.
Totally agree, there is is obviously nothing there, from you, with regards to any decent communication.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:12 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4361
Location: Warrington
|
Think it's clear change is due. Smith has become blinded by the situation as long term coaches tend to become before the end.
My issue is with who exactly do we turn to?
It's not as simple as just picking the name of a person you'd like.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:20 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7806
Location: Warrington
|
Well we're on 0 points so whoever we got couldn't do any worse.
I'd like us to go for Michael Monaghan.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:25 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4361
Location: Warrington
|
Come on.. Michael Monaghan. On what basis?
If we are to make a change it has to be for long term and for the better.
Not just some ex player on the basis he was a good player.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:31 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7806
Location: Warrington
|
Erm on the basis that he's a really good young coach who's learnt a lot from his 3 years as assistant at Catalans and IMO is ready to be head coach now.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:41 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5156
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Wirefan wrote:
Come on.. Michael Monaghan. On what basis?
If we are to make a change it has to be for long term and for the better.
Not just some ex player on the basis he was a good player.
some ex player...?
he was clearly a huge part of our success and more so part of our professional culture.... he's currently an assistant coach and is one of two or three id' be happy with being promoted to Wire coach.
Lee Briers isnt on that list though
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, apollosghost, Big Jim Slade, BornagainLeyther, caslad75, DAG, Darwen Warrior, Fourpointtry, grifter, Hashman, Iggy79, invmatt, Irish Wire, Jack Steel, karetaker, Leythersteve, lionarmour87, MarioRugby, Mr Snoodle, oggy123, Pie Eyed, PurpleCheeseWarrior, richmond, rubber duckie, Saddened!, Saint Simon, Scarlet Pimpernell, Ste100Centurions, the flying biscuit, the fucitolbladderwrack, Touchliner, Towns88, Tron, wigginswarrior, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, Wolfie76 and 514 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}