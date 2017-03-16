WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:41 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 198
rubber duckie wrote:
I cannot possibly comment about the condition of your eyes.



Please explain?

As usual you just come back with a glib comment, with no substance.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:50 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7589
That's all your getting. Move along, nothing here.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:56 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 198
rubber duckie wrote:
That's all your getting. Move along, nothing here.


Totally agree, there is is obviously nothing there, from you, with regards to any decent communication.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:12 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4361
Location: Warrington
Think it's clear change is due. Smith has become blinded by the situation as long term coaches tend to become before the end.

My issue is with who exactly do we turn to?

It's not as simple as just picking the name of a person you'd like.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:20 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7806
Location: Warrington
Well we're on 0 points so whoever we got couldn't do any worse.

I'd like us to go for Michael Monaghan.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:25 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4361
Location: Warrington
Come on.. Michael Monaghan. On what basis?

If we are to make a change it has to be for long term and for the better.

Not just some ex player on the basis he was a good player.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:31 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7806
Location: Warrington
Erm on the basis that he's a really good young coach who's learnt a lot from his 3 years as assistant at Catalans and IMO is ready to be head coach now.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:41 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5156
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Wirefan wrote:
Come on.. Michael Monaghan. On what basis?

If we are to make a change it has to be for long term and for the better.

Not just some ex player on the basis he was a good player.


some ex player...?

he was clearly a huge part of our success and more so part of our professional culture.... he's currently an assistant coach and is one of two or three id' be happy with being promoted to Wire coach.

Lee Briers isnt on that list though
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
