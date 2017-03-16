|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 88
|
Besides all the comments made about the team and performance tonight, what I didn't understand was what was happening to our hookers. Normally Clark takes the play the ball as distributor, but tonight we had many different players doing this, often Gidley, sometimes Westerman and so on. Also, from a hooker view, what has happened to Brad Dwyer? When he took over as 2nd hooker after Mickey Higham left for Leigh, he was like a breath of fresh air making breaks. He rarely does that these days. After his injury last year and the uncertainty of whether he would leave he hasn't shown the same effort.
On a different point at the end of the game, Tony Smith said that Ratchford should be back for the Saints game, followed by the King brothers and Morgan Smith. No mention of Declan Patton. Why not? After tonight's performance he would give more effort and pride than Kevin Brown has shown so far.
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:06 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3224
Location: LEIGH
|
Was a difficult interview too watch.. if I was a wire fan I would be worried about that interview more than the performance.. the quality is there the problem is the spirit isn't.. if I was mr Beaumont I'd be knocking on the door and asking about Chris hill defiantly something not right in that camp
|
Englands Ashes
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:07 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 56
|
It isnt Smith its Agar, everywhere he has been he has turned them into garbage, ask Hull, or Wakefield, a shocking coach all round
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1061
|
Wanderer wrote:
Westerman and Lineham offer nothing to you unless you are happy enough with the bottom end of Super League.
Westerman is at least giving 100%, he's offering a damn sight more than the rest of the team at present. Lineham blows hot and cold but at least he can finish unlike the other "winger" we currently have.
|
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
Who is online
|
