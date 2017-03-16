Besides all the comments made about the team and performance tonight, what I didn't understand was what was happening to our hookers. Normally Clark takes the play the ball as distributor, but tonight we had many different players doing this, often Gidley, sometimes Westerman and so on. Also, from a hooker view, what has happened to Brad Dwyer? When he took over as 2nd hooker after Mickey Higham left for Leigh, he was like a breath of fresh air making breaks. He rarely does that these days. After his injury last year and the uncertainty of whether he would leave he hasn't shown the same effort.

On a different point at the end of the game, Tony Smith said that Ratchford should be back for the Saints game, followed by the King brothers and Morgan Smith. No mention of Declan Patton. Why not? After tonight's performance he would give more effort and pride than Kevin Brown has shown so far.