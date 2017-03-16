WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:54 pm
cocker


Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2006 5:48 pm
Posts: 402
Be careful what you wish for ....you could end up with just Agar has coach !!!

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:54 pm
Hicks Is A God

Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 435
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
He cannot come out with his usual tripe after his showing tonight, no ideas no passion, sorry Mr Smith but it's time to go
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:00 pm
Oxford Exile

Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3596
Location: Its in the name
its sad...and I hate the fact it has come to this....but it is his team, his players that look totally clueless, no heart, no pride, no fight. Time to get in some new ideas, some new direction. The recruitment this year has been a total shambles. we have no halves, no backs, ....I honestly think this is as bad a side that I have seen in 30+ years watching.
top flight since 1895

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:01 pm
Tiz Lad

Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 317
More total tripe from Smith, nobody is listening from players to fans.

Wake up and have a look in the mirror, you and the leech sat next to you on the stands are the problem end of story

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:01 pm
Mr Snoodle

Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 234
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
He said we were good in training this week.....jesus h christ, is that as good as it gets now??
Don't die with the music in you

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:05 pm
Bobby_Peru

Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1763
Location: Just turning your corner now
He's lost the players, even had Hill saying 'ar$e' on the telly. Just so long as he takes Agar with him when he goes!!
Image

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:06 pm
pmarrow

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5423
Location: Hull
Said at the time Hull had your pants down when you threw big money for Westerman and Lineham. Brown clearly a panic buy for me, personally think Sandown has vexed your season you were always going to be playing catch up from that point onwards.

Still I think your recruitment over the past few seasons could have being way better. The no plan b was evident when Agar was part of our coaching set up.
Twitter : @TheResidentPete

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:10 pm
Suzy Banyon

Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2558
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
Irish Wire wrote:
But who is going to come in????


"Morgan Smith, Kevin Penny and the King brothers" was Tony's response to Angela Powers' same question. Good luck with that. :lol: :lol: :lol:
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:10 pm
lefty goldblatt

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5401
Location: South Stand.....bored
We are a shambles
Smith's "laid back" attitude has now gone. He genuinely looks worried. So he should be

His recruitment (and lack of it) is pitiful

However, let's not forget. These players stink.
If they were jockeys, they'd be done, under the non triers rule.

As a club, we're in crisis. I can't see a way out
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:11 pm
ratticusfinch

Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 593
Location: Warrington
Need two new half backs, centres and wingers are poor, no decent full back. Pack is good but not firing and even if it was at full throttle how on earth are we supposed to finish in the top 8 with a ridiculously woeful 1-7? No other super league team would take any of that current 7.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
