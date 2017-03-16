|
Be careful what you wish for ....you could end up with just Agar has coach !!!
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:54 pm
He cannot come out with his usual tripe after his showing tonight, no ideas no passion, sorry Mr Smith but it's time to go
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:00 pm
its sad...and I hate the fact it has come to this....but it is his team, his players that look totally clueless, no heart, no pride, no fight. Time to get in some new ideas, some new direction. The recruitment this year has been a total shambles. we have no halves, no backs, ....I honestly think this is as bad a side that I have seen in 30+ years watching.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:01 pm
Tiz Lad
More total tripe from Smith, nobody is listening from players to fans.
Wake up and have a look in the mirror, you and the leech sat next to you on the stands are the problem end of story
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:01 pm
He said we were good in training this week.....jesus h christ, is that as good as it gets now??
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:05 pm
He's lost the players, even had Hill saying 'ar$e' on the telly. Just so long as he takes Agar with him when he goes!!
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:06 pm
Said at the time Hull had your pants down when you threw big money for Westerman and Lineham. Brown clearly a panic buy for me, personally think Sandown has vexed your season you were always going to be playing catch up from that point onwards.
Still I think your recruitment over the past few seasons could have being way better. The no plan b was evident when Agar was part of our coaching set up.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:10 pm
Irish Wire wrote:
But who is going to come in????
"Morgan Smith, Kevin Penny and the King brothers" was Tony's response to Angela Powers' same question. Good luck with that.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.
Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick
Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one
Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:10 pm
We are a shambles
Smith's "laid back" attitude has now gone. He genuinely looks worried. So he should be
His recruitment (and lack of it) is pitiful
However, let's not forget. These players stink.
If they were jockeys, they'd be done, under the non triers rule.
As a club, we're in crisis. I can't see a way out
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:11 pm
Need two new half backs, centres and wingers are poor, no decent full back. Pack is good but not firing and even if it was at full throttle how on earth are we supposed to finish in the top 8 with a ridiculously woeful 1-7? No other super league team would take any of that current 7.
