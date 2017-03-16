|
Well I'm going to start it so if you disagree tough.No passion,no flair,no skill,no spirit + no heart.Time for Mr Moran to show his mucker the door.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:04 pm
I agree....no returning players are going to help here, something is clearly wrong. God knows what they do all week and did pre-season. Attack and defence are shambolic and id say this is the worst experience of watching wire in the past 40 years. If smith stays we are looking at a winless season and im not sure thats a great exaggeration, we really are that bad.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:37 pm
But who is going to come in????
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:40 pm
jj86
Irish Wire wrote:
But who is going to come in????
Anyone that this shower that we call our players will be willing to play for. They want him gone clear as day.
