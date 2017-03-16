I agree....no returning players are going to help here, something is clearly wrong. God knows what they do all week and did pre-season. Attack and defence are shambolic and id say this is the worst experience of watching wire in the past 40 years. If smith stays we are looking at a winless season and im not sure thats a great exaggeration, we really are that bad.
