JINJER wrote: There can't be many teams who's own supporters bag the team/ground as much as Trinity fans. We have enough detractors out there without getting into bed with them.

If you were selling your car you wouldn't advertise it as being "ramshackle, falling apart, not worth buying" you fluff it up in the hopes that someone will want it.

But if you didn't own the car and had merely hired it, you might slag it off to the hire company and anyone who will listen in the hope that you will eventually be supplied with a car that meets your needs.