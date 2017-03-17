To be fair to Clarke he has written a number of positive articles about Wakefield in recent times, one that springs to mind was about Crowther, Johnstone and Jowitt and how they were a reflection of how well Wakefield were doing in the junior ranks etc.



It really annoys me that people in RL circles spout such tripe without giving the facts of what is going on. Clarke must be in the know about our predicament, hell I bet he probably even reads these pages, it doesn't take a great deal to find out. Why cant they talk about what has actually been going on with the new ground. It does make you wonder whether there is an instruction from somewhere to get the negative stuff out on the table because if its said often enough, the uninformed masses think it must be true. See Donald Trump and how he got elected for example.