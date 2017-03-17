There is obviously something in the pipeline regarding restructuring of the game and licensing/ franchising appears to be it. The disrespect that we are viewed with makes my blood boil. I missed these lame brain comments but I did note that a Lancastrian big match was referred to as 'massive' by Eddie and Leeds v Wakefield was passed by as though it was unimportant in the same sentence. It's just little things one notices all the time. To be honest, if this is the way the game is going, daft franchises in crazy places, bubbles to the heartlands and long term supporters and clubs, the it will be time for me to say bye bye to the game I have loved and definitely to my Sky subscription. We'll see. It goes like a cycle. The egos at SL get some mad expansion/ world domination ideas, they roll out a crazy scheme and mad clubs. It flops having been propped up for years and we go back to where the game belongs...only one day they'll go too far one day and their core clubs will be half gone