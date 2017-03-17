WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:21 am
King Street Cat
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2658
Location: WF1
I stopped taking Phil Clarke seriously about 10 years ago. He's a prize prat.
Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:20 am
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1229
I also think he slurs his words too Beagle.

With that, and the constant rubbish he talks, could he be half cut, maybe :CHEERS: :DRUNK:

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:28 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10947
Location: The City of Wakefield
Not making himself very popular in the WF region is he? :roll:
Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:30 am
Jizzer
Joined: Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pm
Posts: 451
He talks like he's had a stroke.

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:48 am
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6081
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
When he comes out with sh it like this always remember he introduced the "swingometer" a few years since, nuff said.
Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:03 am
acko
Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1786
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
I think he was trying to put the Bullets in the gun for the RFL to kick us out of SL by saying you can't be having a SL team playing out of a Championship Stadium ,
This has gone on long enough now i think it's time we took some action are self's and let the whole Bl##dy world know what our Council has failed to do for it's local sporting area regarding a Community Stadium in which would have benefited all the local area.


:x :x
Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:24 am
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 248
He is obviously biased/ill informed as he does not balance his reporting by pointing out Carter has stated that bringing Dewsbury up to Superleague standards is not insurmountable.
Also you could argue having teams playing out of stadiums where RL is dictated to by football is highly unsatisfactory.

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:29 am
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1197
There is obviously something in the pipeline regarding restructuring of the game and licensing/ franchising appears to be it. The disrespect that we are viewed with makes my blood boil. I missed these lame brain comments but I did note that a Lancastrian big match was referred to as 'massive' by Eddie and Leeds v Wakefield was passed by as though it was unimportant in the same sentence. It's just little things one notices all the time. To be honest, if this is the way the game is going, daft franchises in crazy places, bubbles to the heartlands and long term supporters and clubs, the it will be time for me to say bye bye to the game I have loved and definitely to my Sky subscription. We'll see. It goes like a cycle. The egos at SL get some mad expansion/ world domination ideas, they roll out a crazy scheme and mad clubs. It flops having been propped up for years and we go back to where the game belongs...only one day they'll go too far one day and their core clubs will be half gone
