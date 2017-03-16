I know for a fact that Licencing is coming back, and if anyone thinks that we will get one playing out of Dewsbury then you are mad. Clarke is a vulture however, he and his brother are a pair of monotoned boring Wiganites who think that they are RL Royalty. The whole sky team hate Wakefield, but tonight was a disgrace IMHO, who the hell is he to say we should sell our Licence if it comes to that,and to go on about the merger of 20 plus years ago, Phil stick to boring viewers to death with your uninteresting stats, and your constant bigging up of the Goons, and leave Wakefields business to MC