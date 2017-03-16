WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:54 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2437
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Suggested tonight that we sell our licence to Toronto!!!!!!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:15 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1759
wakeytrin wrote:
Suggested tonight that we sell our licence to Toronto!!!!!!

Who's Toronto's agent? His brother

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:21 pm
deeHell
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 9:54 pm
Posts: 2088
Location: Metropolis Of Wakefield !!!
wakeytrin wrote:
Suggested tonight that we sell our licence to Toronto!!!!!!


I would think this was a time that we need all the support we can get from the "rugby League family" then this scumbags opens his mouth.

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:29 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10581
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
£20m anyone?!

Anyhow licenses went out the window three years ago.
1/10

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:13 pm
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 335
guys- once we move out of wakey we are not wakey anymore - so we will be shopped around - as long as our name has trinity in it go to the highest bidder-
sad sad sad it has come to this.

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:57 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1228
The bloke is a first class idiot.

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:59 pm
cyclone65

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 56
I know for a fact that Licencing is coming back, and if anyone thinks that we will get one playing out of Dewsbury then you are mad. Clarke is a vulture however, he and his brother are a pair of monotoned boring Wiganites who think that they are RL Royalty. The whole sky team hate Wakefield, but tonight was a disgrace IMHO, who the hell is he to say we should sell our Licence if it comes to that,and to go on about the merger of 20 plus years ago, Phil stick to boring viewers to death with your uninteresting stats, and your constant bigging up of the Goons, and leave Wakefields business to MC

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:18 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 424
Has he suggested selling Wigan to the highest bidder? Used to have a bit of respect for Clarke -not anymore!!!

Re: Phil Clark!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:04 am
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 247
I agree.I cannot decipher what he says most of the time with his slurred speech and heavy accent.

Users browsing this forum: BOJ04, braytontiger, bren2k, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, Egg Banjo, Inflatable_Armadillo, jakeyg95, pitchy, PopTart, thebeagle, TrinityIHC and 138 guests

c}