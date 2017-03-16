There are still places available on this course.

Come and see what the ptb looks like from 15mtrs away rather than the 50/60 Mtrs away that us fans usually see. Come and understand why sometimes playing advantage is better option than blowing up for a penalty. Come and see how to communicate with players, when players can spend a bit longer in the ruck and dufferent type of tackles. Come and do something that helps with fitness and to top it off get paid for it.

Ever thought about being a professional sportsman? Thus is one way of doing it.