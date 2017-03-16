We are all happy to have a dig at the match officials and I include myself in that, so how about finding out why they make some of the decisions they do,



The RFL are putting on a match officials course on 25th March at Trailfinders 10 am till 4pm. If anyone fancies actually trying being the man in the middle then spaces are available. It's an excellent way to learn more about the game, keep fit and earn a few pennies while doing it.



Please PM me for information.