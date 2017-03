Our attack last night ,i've seen crabs with more go forward...running back & to along the line is just a waste of energy,time & attacking plays but that is all our game plan seemed to consist of & a few dabs down the touch line from KB. A neutral would have thought we were the team that had come up from the lower league ,it was like watching the Wizards at Wilderspool. The only bit of urgency & cohesion was near the end of both halves after 35 minutes of indiscipline & poor handling.