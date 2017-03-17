Ste100Centurions wrote:

Let's talk Rugby League ....



Firstly, you lost the game in the forwards, lost most of the collision & gained the least metres. I feared Chris Hill coming back but even he made no difference. I can see him phoning Derek later today asking if he can come back.



The player who caused us the biggest grief was Matty Russell , he found space & was usually quite elusive. Clarke is quality.



Your outside backs were plain poor, though I would like Lineham at Leigh (along with Russel).



Patton should be 1st choice for you, ET was ineffective, even before his injury, by the way, he was falling down before he was hit, yes it was high but it did have an effect on the tackle.



TS has always looked a little bit like he is in a coma, I wouldn't imagine that Jukes could ever be so laid back.



FWIW I believe you will react & destroy Saints.