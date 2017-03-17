WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:51 am
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Let's talk Rugby League ....

Firstly, you lost the game in the forwards, lost most of the collision & gained the least metres. I feared Chris Hill coming back but even he made no difference. I can see him phoning Derek later today asking if he can come back.

The player who caused us the biggest grief was Matty Russell, he found space & was usually quite elusive. Clarke is quality.

Your outside backs were plain poor, though I would like Lineham at Leigh (along with Russel).

Patton should be 1st choice for you, ET was ineffective, even before his injury, by the way, he was falling down before he was hit, yes it was high but it did have an effect on the tackle.

TS has always looked a little bit like he is in a coma, I wouldn't imagine that Jukes could ever be so laid back.

FWIW I believe you will react & destroy Saints.


Get off the pipe..There wasn't one wire player that caused a problem for Leigh tonight.Wires problem is they are playing as individuals and lacking cohesion..
Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:51 am
Loads of credit to Leigh and Jukes, Good simple game plan, forwards ran hard for 80, handling was good without being classy and they all hit hard. It's proving effective and you can see the confidence not just with buying into what works, but the previous back to back wins too. Wire just need to get back to basics and things will start to happen.belief and confidence is low but that can turn around with one decent performance. Games against Saints and Hull needing the Brisbane attitude to magic itself back.
Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:53 am
I haven't posted on rlfans for a while but first hand know that several Wire first team are being asked to play weeks before they're scheduled to return. No idea of your next few fixtures but playing forwards 3/4 weeks before they should be back is not the answer. You should make the top 8 at a canter if you just ride the injuries out.
