lefty goldblatt wrote:
Knowing Warrington, I bet we didn't keep the receipt
Nevermind..Always next season.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:10 am
Towns88 wrote:
1 thing I really noticed tonight was how bad your pack were. Totally out muscled and out fought. Very little go forward and a set completion of about 60%. As your forwards are so bad, Daz Clark is nullified and is shown up by his opposition number who is twice his age , (more or less). Gidley needs to be back at FB and patton to partner brown, you need more then 2 forwards and 2 pivots on the bench. Westwood should be used as a hock style prop as his days as a barnstorming back rower have gone, simms is a show pony. Some harsh words need saying at Warrington asap . The only positive I would take If I was a wire fan would be how pi77sed off chris Hill was. Someone bookmark this , you'll beat saints next week, heard it here First!
We need to get rid of Brown He creates zero and then that impacts our pack ...its why senior players like sims think they have to be creative.
Sims is looking for an offload or even a pass when his job his to put his nose through the line..... he never used to be a massive gain maker but he takes us backwards now because hes trying to create stuff because our current half backs cant.... same with Westerman hes not trying to be a ball playing loose forward hes trying to be an extra stand off and he's getting the way....
in recent times our backrowers offloaded but never looked to be an extra pivot we had Louis Anderson Vinnie Anderson, Westwood and Harrison all making hard yards and only after that do they go looking for a quality offload...
now we've got Hughes Savelio and Westerman not one got hard yards in them.... savelio is the worst back rower I've seen in years....
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:21 am
just got back after blowing a loving gasket in the car park, post match, for 80 minutes we were garbage. Absolutely stinking garbage, and for sons baffling reason the majority of the folks that were still in the stand at the end of the match applauded them.
WTF? Honest to god, there was nothing worth applauding.
As has been said, a bunch of individuals, no leadership, Westwood and gidley should not have been given extensions last season.
It's shocking, last week was bad, this was ten times worse
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:23 am
honest to god, it does seem like they're trying to get him sacked.
And for once I'd quite like it if Smith went off his tits like Van de velde used to. Just once. Don't be ultra professional, show these players that you've got done pride and passion and fight.
Cos the way this is going, the slide, it could very well be his last coaching job because of how bad this has gone
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:25 am
Kev Brown says he joined Warrington to WIN things
must be talking about the half time draw.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:34 am
Utter and complete dirge from start to finish. One of the worst performances I've ever seen. Utterly clueless
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:35 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
Nomally like your posts...but either your seeing red mist? Or your Bhrams and List.
Westerman was not our worst player vs Leigh.
I really have to blame the lack of hard yards on TS. His constant theory that backs must make most of the runs where we would see forwards at other clubs doing that work. It's no wonder that when we get into a position of strike...the backs are ineffective.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:20 am
Let's talk Rugby League ....
Firstly, you lost the game in the forwards, lost most of the collision & gained the least metres. I feared Chris Hill coming back but even he made no difference. I can see him phoning Derek later today asking if he can come back.
The player who caused us the biggest grief was Matty Russell, he found space & was usually quite elusive. Clarke is quality.
Your outside backs were plain poor, though I would like Lineham at Leigh (along with Russel).
Patton should be 1st choice for you, ET was ineffective, even before his injury, by the way, he was falling down before he was hit, yes it was high but it did have an effect on the tackle.
TS has always looked a little bit like he is in a coma, I wouldn't imagine that Jukes could ever be so laid back.
FWIW I believe you will react & destroy Saints.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:40 am
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Let's talk Rugby League ....
Firstly, you lost the game in the forwards, lost most of the collision & gained the least metres. I feared Chris Hill coming back but even he made no difference. I can see him phoning Derek later today asking if he can come back.
The player who caused us the biggest grief was Matty Russell, he found space & was usually quite elusive. Clarke is quality.
Your outside backs were plain poor, though I would like Lineham at Leigh (along with Russel).
Patton should be 1st choice for you, ET was ineffective, even before his injury, by the way, he was falling down before he was hit, yes it was high but it did have an effect on the tackle.
TS has always looked a little bit like he is in a coma, I wouldn't imagine that Jukes could ever be so laid back.
FWIW I believe you will react & destroy Saints.
Well done on the win, but believe me, Russell is causing us even more grief. I'd swap him for your kitman
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:45 am
Well said Ste, our forwards seemed to 'run in' a lot harder/faster then the Warrington players, Daryl Clarke was quality, but not too many Wolves players caused us any problems. I know it's just one game, we could play this fixture next week and lose. Can't see them doing a Leeds Rhinos and being in the bottom 4, but confidence will be a problem the longer this losing run goes on, and it's something they are NOT used to.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"