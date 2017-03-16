Towns88 wrote: 1 thing I really noticed tonight was how bad your pack were. Totally out muscled and out fought. Very little go forward and a set completion of about 60%. As your forwards are so bad, Daz Clark is nullified and is shown up by his opposition number who is twice his age , (more or less). Gidley needs to be back at FB and patton to partner brown, you need more then 2 forwards and 2 pivots on the bench. Westwood should be used as a hock style prop as his days as a barnstorming back rower have gone, simms is a show pony. Some harsh words need saying at Warrington asap . The only positive I would take If I was a wire fan would be how pi77sed off chris Hill was. Someone bookmark this , you'll beat saints next week, heard it here First!

We need to get rid of Brown He creates zero and then that impacts our pack ...its why senior players like sims think they have to be creative.Sims is looking for an offload or even a pass when his job his to put his nose through the line..... he never used to be a massive gain maker but he takes us backwards now because hes trying to create stuff because our current half backs cant.... same with Westerman hes not trying to be a ball playing loose forward hes trying to be an extra stand off and he's getting the way....in recent times our backrowers offloaded but never looked to be an extra pivot we had Louis Anderson Vinnie Anderson, Westwood and Harrison all making hard yards and only after that do they go looking for a quality offload...now we've got Hughes Savelio and Westerman not one got hard yards in them.... savelio is the worst back rower I've seen in years....