WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Leigh

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonights Game v Leigh

 
Post a reply

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:46 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3000
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Knowing Warrington, I bet we didn't keep the receipt


Nevermind..Always next season. :CLAP:
Image

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:10 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5157
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Towns88 wrote:
1 thing I really noticed tonight was how bad your pack were. Totally out muscled and out fought. Very little go forward and a set completion of about 60%. As your forwards are so bad, Daz Clark is nullified and is shown up by his opposition number who is twice his age , (more or less). Gidley needs to be back at FB and patton to partner brown, you need more then 2 forwards and 2 pivots on the bench. Westwood should be used as a hock style prop as his days as a barnstorming back rower have gone, simms is a show pony. Some harsh words need saying at Warrington asap . The only positive I would take If I was a wire fan would be how pi77sed off chris Hill was. Someone bookmark this , you'll beat saints next week, heard it here First!


We need to get rid of Brown He creates zero and then that impacts our pack ...its why senior players like sims think they have to be creative.

Sims is looking for an offload or even a pass when his job his to put his nose through the line..... he never used to be a massive gain maker but he takes us backwards now because hes trying to create stuff because our current half backs cant.... same with Westerman hes not trying to be a ball playing loose forward hes trying to be an extra stand off and he's getting the way....

in recent times our backrowers offloaded but never looked to be an extra pivot we had Louis Anderson Vinnie Anderson, Westwood and Harrison all making hard yards and only after that do they go looking for a quality offload...

now we've got Hughes Savelio and Westerman not one got hard yards in them.... savelio is the worst back rower I've seen in years....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:21 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35202
Location: "The cuss i will?"
just got back after blowing a loving gasket in the car park, post match, for 80 minutes we were garbage. Absolutely stinking garbage, and for sons baffling reason the majority of the folks that were still in the stand at the end of the match applauded them.

WTF? Honest to god, there was nothing worth applauding.

As has been said, a bunch of individuals, no leadership, Westwood and gidley should not have been given extensions last season.

It's shocking, last week was bad, this was ten times worse
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:23 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35202
Location: "The cuss i will?"
honest to god, it does seem like they're trying to get him sacked.

And for once I'd quite like it if Smith went off his tits like Van de velde used to. Just once. Don't be ultra professional, show these players that you've got done pride and passion and fight.


Cos the way this is going, the slide, it could very well be his last coaching job because of how bad this has gone
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:25 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11223
Location: blackpool tower circus
Kev Brown says he joined Warrington to WIN things :lol: must be talking about the half time draw. :lol: .

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:34 am
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3535
Location: The Gig In The Sky
Utter and complete dirge from start to finish. One of the worst performances I've ever seen. Utterly clueless
[URL=http://www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]http://www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:35 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7589
the flying biscuit wrote:
We need to get rid of Brown He creates zero and then that impacts our pack ...its why senior players like sims think they have to be creative.

Sims is looking for an offload or even a pass when his job his to put his nose through the line..... he never used to be a massive gain maker but he takes us backwards now because hes trying to create stuff because our current half backs cant.... same with Westerman hes not trying to be a ball playing loose forward hes trying to be an extra stand off and he's getting the way....

in recent times our backrowers offloaded but never looked to be an extra pivot we had Louis Anderson Vinnie Anderson, Westwood and Harrison all making hard yards and only after that do they go looking for a quality offload...

now we've got Hughes Savelio and Westerman not one got hard yards in them.... savelio is the worst back rower I've seen in years....

Nomally like your posts...but either your seeing red mist? Or your Bhrams and List.
Westerman was not our worst player vs Leigh.
I really have to blame the lack of hard yards on TS. His constant theory that backs must make most of the runs where we would see forwards at other clubs doing that work. It's no wonder that when we get into a position of strike...the backs are ineffective.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, apollosghost, BornagainLeyther, captaincaveman, caslad75, Darwen Warrior, Jack Steel, JENKY, Leythersteve, lionarmour87, marshman777, Paddyfc, Pie Eyed, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rubber duckie, Ste100Centurions, the flying biscuit, Wire Weaver, Ziggy Stardust and 294 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,8861,20375,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  














c}