Penks81 wrote: Where's Patton?

He's Smith's new scapegoat.I'd rather have his spark than Brown stinking the place out.Gids looks ready for the knackers' yard too, how often he gets caught with the ball.It all looks a bit hopeless right now, specially with Smith grasping at straws with "Morgan Smith and the King brothers". Love me if that's the answer then we're stuffed. He reminded me of that scene in downfall where Hitler is telling the generals to move non-existent armies. No answers. We were rudderless and blunt, Brown is my chief on-field blame target, kicking to the left corner is well and good when you're 12 pts up with 15 to go, but not in the first quarter of a game. It's all he had. We perked up without him but I did feel a slight bit of guilt for being chuffed be got clotheslined.And yes, he's true to chuffing form. He's either on the injury table or picking his games.