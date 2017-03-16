WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:23 pm
Mr Snoodle wrote:
Only clark & westerman looked like they were trying for 80 mins.

Hill seemed genuinely stunned by how bad we were when interviewed.....he is our club/team captain ffs, if he doesn't know what's going on then we really are doomed


This 100%

Westerman and Clark.
The pair of them must be wondering wt....
once a wire always a wire

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:25 pm
Lets take some positives,

We were that s#€% tonight the club will probably put some free coach travel on for next week,

Anyone fancy a p#ss up round St Helens whilst the games on with a free coach back next week?

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:28 pm
Penks81 wrote:
Lets take some positives,

We were that s#€% tonight the club will probably put some free coach travel on for next week,

Anyone fancy a p#ss up round St Helens whilst the games on with a free coach back next week?



Puts his best Mockney Cockney accent

"I like yur finkin. ..... YOU'RE HIRED"
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:32 pm
Anyhow..Well done Leigh.Hope Gidley's camera held out..
Image

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:33 pm
Oxford Exile wrote:
I'd keep Hill, Clarke and Westerman. The rest ...well.


Bet that's half the cap space there

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:43 pm
Penks81 wrote:
Where's Patton?

He's Smith's new scapegoat.

I'd rather have his spark than Brown stinking the place out.

Gids looks ready for the knackers' yard too, how often he gets caught with the ball.

It all looks a bit hopeless right now, specially with Smith grasping at straws with "Morgan Smith and the King brothers". Love me if that's the answer then we're stuffed. He reminded me of that scene in downfall where Hitler is telling the generals to move non-existent armies. No answers. We were rudderless and blunt, Brown is my chief on-field blame target, kicking to the left corner is well and good when you're 12 pts up with 15 to go, but not in the first quarter of a game. It's all he had. We perked up without him but I did feel a slight bit of guilt for being chuffed be got clotheslined.

And yes, he's true to chuffing form. He's either on the injury table or picking his games.
Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:44 pm
matt_wire wrote:
He's Smith's new scapegoat.

I'd rather have his spark than Brown stinking the place out.


Second injury after six games. At least he's true to form.
Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:52 pm
Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:58 pm
Did the Sky commentary team really discuss whether it was a good idea for us to be taking the 2 points with 6 seconds to go in the first half? Personally by that point I thought the idea that we might suddenly spring a try from 30 metres out was slightly unlikely
Users browsing this forum: Allypie, Backwoodsman, Bigtom, Bombed Out, BornagainLeyther, Boss Hog, Brid B&W, cheekydiddles, comeontrinity, ComeOnYouUll, Cripesginger, CW8, CyberPieMan, Dezzies_right_hook, dodger666, Ewwenorfolk, Fatbelly, fc-eaststander, fcimp, FlexWheeler, Fozzysalforddevil, Frosties., Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gazwire, Giantscorpio, GrahamGBull, grifter, Hashman, Hatfield Town Wire, hatty, Hessle Roader, Hicks Is A God, Hindsfordleyther79, HOOF HEARTED, illy, invmatt, Itchy Arsenal, Jack Steel, jacquiep, jeffb, jj86, just_browny, karetaker, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, Les Norton, Leythersteve, Listerofsmeg, LukeLeedsRhinos, Man Mountain, matt6169, matt_wire, Mike1970, MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, Norris Cole, Odem, Old Man John, Orrell Lad, Oxford Exile, P-J, Paddyfc, Penks81, Philth, pie.warrior, pmarrow, poppys mum, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Run leroy , run !, runningman29, salfordfan, ScottyWire, shane A, silver2, Smiffy27, Snowy, spacks grandad, steadygetyerboots-on, Stitch, Superblue, Suzy Banyon, tank123, the flying biscuit, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Towns88, TrevorGrice, Trust Me, Tweety, Uncle Rico, unknownlegend, Uppo58, upsetzombie, vintage73, Wanderer, whitters, Wigg'n, Wire Weaver, Wire200#, Wireste92, WireWireWire, Wolf Hall, Wolfie76, Ziggy Stardust and 1206 guests

c}