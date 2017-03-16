|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 317
|
jj86 wrote:
I dream of having 7 meaningless games at the moment. Certainly better than where we are currently heading!
That's why I said highly unlikely to happen. This team will be 0 for 7 guaranteed
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1357
|
No fire in the forwards and didn't set any marker from the word go. I would like to compare the stats for metres made by both sets of forwards, my guess is ours come second best.
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 234
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
|
goodways sore chops wrote:
Best team won,showed more heart and desire,we carry on like this and we're f ucked
What do you mean "if we carry on like this"? We're done for already, middle 8's it is, survival only this year........I hope
|
Don't die with the music in you
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:03 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17777
|
Thank your lucky stars Toronto aren't in the Championship this year!
|
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 2:49 pm
Posts: 12
|
Where's Patton?
How long Ratchford out for?
Johnson and Livett aren't experienced enough for 1st team football!
Gidley and Westwood can't be expected to play every game!
Can we have a couple of ugly forwards who run out the 1st two in a set or roll on as subs please?
Can we play ugly but get a win?
Can we complete a set?
Shall I carry on?
P.s Dont even mention that useless C#$¥ Penny.
Deary me wire, what's going on?
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 317
|
Mr Snoodle wrote:
What do you mean "if we carry on like this"? We're done for already, middle 8's it is, survival only this year........I hope
with Smith, Agar and these can't be bothered players when we end up in middle 8s then can you see them having the fight to stay in league
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 579
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Why is Glen Stewart in the dug out?
He was sent off for 10 mins
Should he not have to go down the tunnel?
Would it make any difference?
You lot are worse than us, this may not be your year......................AGAIN.
|
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.
2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 9:02 pm
Posts: 31
|
Oh dear, deary me!
Nil points!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, Allypie, anijay, AntonyGiant, barham red, Bigtom, Bombed Out, BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, Clearwing, ComeOnYouUll, CW8, daftdad, Dezzies_right_hook, dickyflourbag, Disney cat, easyWire, Father Ted, fez1, Fields of Fire, Frankiefartown, gary numan, Gaz3376, Geoff, Giantscorpio, goodways sore chops, grifter, gulfcoast_highwayman, H53a, Hasbag, Hashman, Hatfield Town Wire, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Itchy Arsenal, Jack Steel, Jake the Peg, jj86, jus@casvegas, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Les Norton, lionarmour87, Listerofsmeg, LukeLeedsRhinos, MattyB, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mike1970, Morvan, moxi1, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, Nothus, NtW, Oxford Exile, P-J, Paddyfc, Penks81, Philth, pie.warrior, pmarrow, rubber duckie, Run leroy , run !, runningman29, Saddened!, ScottyWire, shane A, Singing Warrior, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, spegs, Suzy Banyon, tank123, the flying biscuit, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Towns88, Tweety, unknownlegend, wakeytrin, Warrington Wolf, westjba, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, willo109, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, Wolfie76, worthing wire and 1067 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}