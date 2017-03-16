WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Leigh

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:56 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 317
jj86 wrote:
I dream of having 7 meaningless games at the moment. Certainly better than where we are currently heading!


That's why I said highly unlikely to happen. This team will be 0 for 7 guaranteed

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:58 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1357
No fire in the forwards and didn't set any marker from the word go. I would like to compare the stats for metres made by both sets of forwards, my guess is ours come second best.

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:58 pm
Mr Snoodle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 234
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
goodways sore chops wrote:
Best team won,showed more heart and desire,we carry on like this and we're f ucked


What do you mean "if we carry on like this"? We're done for already, middle 8's it is, survival only this year........I hope
Don't die with the music in you

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:03 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17777
Thank your lucky stars Toronto aren't in the Championship this year!
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:04 pm
Penks81
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 2:49 pm
Posts: 12
Where's Patton?
How long Ratchford out for?
Johnson and Livett aren't experienced enough for 1st team football!
Gidley and Westwood can't be expected to play every game!
Can we have a couple of ugly forwards who run out the 1st two in a set or roll on as subs please?
Can we play ugly but get a win?
Can we complete a set?

Shall I carry on?

P.s Dont even mention that useless C#$¥ Penny.

Deary me wire, what's going on?

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:04 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 317
Mr Snoodle wrote:
What do you mean "if we carry on like this"? We're done for already, middle 8's it is, survival only this year........I hope


with Smith, Agar and these can't be bothered players when we end up in middle 8s then can you see them having the fight to stay in league

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:11 pm
redex113
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 579
rubber duckie wrote:
Why is Glen Stewart in the dug out?
He was sent off for 10 mins
Should he not have to go down the tunnel?


Would it make any difference?

You lot are worse than us, this may not be your year......................AGAIN.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:14 pm
Allypie

Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 9:02 pm
Posts: 31
Oh dear, deary me!
Nil points!
Previous

