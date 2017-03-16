|
Its all 1 man rugby. We do not have a f..king clue
Don't die with the music in you
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:24 pm
Why is Glen Stewart in the dug out?
He was sent off for 10 mins
Should he not have to go down the tunnel?
once a wire always a wire
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:33 pm
The best way to predict the future is to create it...
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:34 pm
I didn't want to go to Old Trafford anyway, and looking at this i think nearest we get to Wembley this year is when we play London Broncos Lmao.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:35 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
If anyone doesn't think this is a full blown crisis then they're seriously deluded
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:35 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Why is Glen Stewart in the dug out?
He was sent off for 10 mins
Should he not have to go down the tunnel?
No that's only for a red.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:36 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
If anyone doesn't think this is a full blown crisis then they're seriously deluded
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:37 pm
Only good news is man utd have just scored
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:38 pm
12 tackles in Leigh's 20, no set plays at all. Speaks volumes
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:40 pm
