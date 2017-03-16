WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Leigh

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:19 pm
Mr Snoodle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 230
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
    Its all 1 man rugby. We do not have a f..king clue
    Don't die with the music in you

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:24 pm
    rubber duckie
    Silver RLFANS Member
    Silver RLFANS Member

    Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
    Posts: 7579
    Why is Glen Stewart in the dug out?
    He was sent off for 10 mins
    Should he not have to go down the tunnel?
    once a wire always a wire

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:33 pm
    gary numan
    Silver RLFANS Member
    Silver RLFANS Member

    Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 8:58 pm
    Posts: 5015
    Location: warrington
    Goodnight vienna
    The best way to predict the future is to create it...

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:34 pm
    karetaker
    Bronze RLFANS Member
    Bronze RLFANS Member

    Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
    Posts: 2844
    Location: warrington
    I didn't want to go to Old Trafford anyway, and looking at this i think nearest we get to Wembley this year is when we play London Broncos Lmao.

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:35 pm
    Tiz Lad
    Strong-running second rower
    Strong-running second rower

    Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
    Posts: 311
    If anyone doesn't think this is a full blown crisis then they're seriously deluded

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:35 pm
    Wigg'n
    Silver RLFANS Member

    Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
    Posts: 5079
    rubber duckie wrote:
    Why is Glen Stewart in the dug out?
    He was sent off for 10 mins
    Should he not have to go down the tunnel?


    No that's only for a red.

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:36 pm
    Tiz Lad
    Strong-running second rower
    Strong-running second rower

    Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
    Posts: 311
    If anyone doesn't think this is a full blown crisis then they're seriously deluded

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:37 pm
    Builth Wells Wire
    Bronze RLFANS Member
    Bronze RLFANS Member

    Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
    Posts: 2501
    Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
    Only good news is man utd have just scored

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:38 pm
    Philth
    Cheeky half-back
    Cheeky half-back

    Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
    Posts: 716
    Location: Purgatory
    12 tackles in Leigh's 20, no set plays at all. Speaks volumes
    Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

    Re: Tonights Game v Leigh

    Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:40 pm
    Wolfie76

    Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2016 8:09 pm
    Posts: 1
    Absolute disgrace
    c}