Re: John Atkinson

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:47 pm
the full interview is here, it's very sad, I hope they can find some support as John's wife's outlook in very worrying.
I full understand her not wanting to put John into a home, but from the looks of it the situation is understandably dragging her down to a point where she is thinking she has only one option. I lost my dad to Alzheimers, we made the incredibly difficult decision to put him into care when it got to the stage where it felt as though the stress of trying to cope would kill my mum before it killed him, doing so felt like an total betrayal.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04x2ldh
Re: John Atkinson

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Juan
I also watched Look North last night and felt saddened by what I saw. I'm not a leeds fan but do recall John in years gone by as a player and indeed a legend of your club. I also had the pleasure of meeting him professionally about 18 years ago, when I was the only person in the room who knew he'd played the game and at what level. He gave no indication of who he was, what he'd achieved etc but that day I shot home and got out my old John Player year books so I could take them in to work the next day to demonstrate to my colleagues just who it was they'd met the previous day.

Juan
I also watched Look North last night and felt saddened by what I saw. I'm not a leeds fan but do recall John in years gone by as a player and indeed a legend of your club. I also had the pleasure of meeting him professionally about 18 years ago, when I was the only person in the room who knew he'd played the game and at what level. He gave no indication of who he was, what he'd achieved etc but that day I shot home and got out my old John Player year books so I could take them in to work the next day to demonstrate to my colleagues just who it was they'd met the previous day.
I too thought last night that if there is one thing some organisation like the supporters club could do is something like you suggest...take him to the game, out to the pub to watch a game etc.
I think it's potentially a great idea assuming he still enjoys the game. One of the sad things about dementia is he may not even know he's a legend!
A final thought and it's not meant nastily...but if he agrees to a game one of the things really hit me last night watching the show is it's not just the memory failing it's stuff like he's averse to a shower etc...the sort of thing most people will instantly judge somebody by!
Best wishes to John and family.
c}