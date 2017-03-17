the full interview is here, it's very sad, I hope they can find some support as John's wife's outlook in very worrying.I full understand her not wanting to put John into a home, but from the looks of it the situation is understandably dragging her down to a point where she is thinking she has only one option. I lost my dad to Alzheimers, we made the incredibly difficult decision to put him into care when it got to the stage where it felt as though the stress of trying to cope would kill my mum before it killed him, doing so felt like an total betrayal.