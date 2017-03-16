What a terribly heartbreaking situation to have befallen John and Carol which has destroyed their retirement years with no hope of improvement. I have many memories of Atky's marvelous achievements on the rugby field which date back to playing in the same school team which John did when he was a year younger than the rest of us. I followed his career after he signed for Leeds and was fortunate to witness most of his many tries. To see him now is tragic and for Carol it is worse than tragic. It would be nice to think that the supporters club might organize some support which could include taking him to some matches which would give Carol some relief.