WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - John Atkinson

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com John Atkinson

 
Post a reply

John Atkinson

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:09 pm
STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 16
Not sure if this has been mentioned previously, but the first time I have heard of it.
His wife was on Radio Leeds tonight talking about caring for John, who has been suffering with dementia for a while and it was like looking after a 6 foot 14 stone 4 year old child in a mans body.
So sad to hear about one of Leeds all time great wingers for those lucky enough to see him play.

Re: John Atkinson

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:39 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2302
Location: Going straight
STEVENM1000 wrote:
Not sure if this has been mentioned previously, but the first time I have heard of it.
His wife was on Radio Leeds tonight talking about caring for John, who has been suffering with dementia for a while and it was like looking after a 6 foot 14 stone 4 year old child in a mans body.
So sad to hear about one of Leeds all time great wingers for those lucky enough to see him play.


Just seen the interview with Atky's missus on Look North. Heart breaking.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: John Atkinson

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:41 pm
flipper User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 13, 2002 6:42 pm
Posts: 17834
Just been on Look North, interview with John's wife.
Incredibly sad and moving interview.
Cricket! We are recruiting for 2017 - please get in touch
if you are interested in getting involved as a player, supporter or sponsor, please get in touch
Headingley Bramhope Cricket Club

http://twitter.com/#!/headingleycc

Image

Re: John Atkinson

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:54 pm
flipper User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 13, 2002 6:42 pm
Posts: 17834
Watch: Former rugby league star on his dementia care http://bbc.in/1To70Dp via @BBCNews
Cricket! We are recruiting for 2017 - please get in touch
if you are interested in getting involved as a player, supporter or sponsor, please get in touch
Headingley Bramhope Cricket Club

http://twitter.com/#!/headingleycc

Image

Re: John Atkinson

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:12 pm
malcadele Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2016 7:19 am
Posts: 11
Very sad,Atkinson and Smith probably our best ever pair if wingers.

Re: John Atkinson

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:14 pm
Les Norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1590
Location: Dirranbandi
Watching a loved one, or anybody close to you, suffering/deteriorating because of dementia is an awful experience

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, cheekydiddles, ennjay, EW for PM, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Mark Laurie, Rammer, rotherhamrhino, Sam Buca II, Seth, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, The Eagle and 270 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,7092,64575,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
14-12
BRISBANE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
22-8
WARRINGTON
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}