Not sure if this has been mentioned previously, but the first time I have heard of it.
His wife was on Radio Leeds tonight talking about caring for John, who has been suffering with dementia for a while and it was like looking after a 6 foot 14 stone 4 year old child in a mans body.
So sad to hear about one of Leeds all time great wingers for those lucky enough to see him play.
