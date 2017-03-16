WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Forsyth

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Forsyth

 
Post a reply

Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 5:57 pm
Longstanding Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jul 23, 2016 6:50 pm
Posts: 9
My impression of him is that he's a good enough
player but not ready physically for Super League.
Is that right?.

Re: Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:17 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 594
The Warrington right edge probably won't agree with you

Re: Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:37 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5034
Longstanding wrote:
My impression of him is that he's a good enough
player but not ready physically for Super League.
Is that right?.

Possibly fair comment, but for a 6th or 7th choice winger, he did a pretty good job, I'd say...

Re: Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:45 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 594
Geoff wrote:
Possibly fair comment, but for a 6th or 7th choice winger, he did a pretty good job, I'd say...


I actually said at work last Monday that if we can bulk up Forsyth and Marshall to the levels of Manfredi and Budgie we have got major selection problems. Forsyth is 6ft 5"... I am trying to think if we still have time to re-train him in another position and utilize him in that way. I am no way saying that Forsyth is anything like Greg Inglis but that guy is a similar height and could literally play every position on the pitch. Would it be worth trying to turn Forsyth into a back rower for a couple of years down the line when we inevitably lose Bateman. Very risky i know but i can't see how he will ever get a game here as a winger.
Last edited by Cherry_Warrior on Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:48 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:48 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5034
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I actually said at work last Monday that if we can bulk up Forsyth and Marshall to the levels of Manfredi and Budgie we have got major selection problems. Forsyth is 6ft 5"... I am trying to think if we still have time to re-train him in another position and utilize him in that way.

Well, he's actually a centre, mainly.

Re: Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:49 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 594
Geoff wrote:
Well, he's actually a centre, mainly.


We are probably a centre short too to be honest, that would work if he has the handling skills

Re: Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:24 pm
exiled Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1171
Location: exiled in Manchester
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
We are probably a centre short too to be honest, that would work if he has the handling skills



The off-load in the 1st halfWarrington game shows he has,

Re: Forsyth

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:09 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6601
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Did Ok but missed far too many tackles. Too early to judge.

Re: Forsyth

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:13 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20736
Location: WIGAN
All the noises from Wane have been that he wasn't massively impressed with him. Ultimately he did pretty well with the ball but he could and maybe should have stopped both of the Wire try's down his side.

Tom Davies looks like he might take his place this week. He sounds like another top young player. In the commentary on the reserve game at the weekend it was mentioned that Davies broke the superleague record held by James Roby in the pre season fitness tests so energy clearly won't be an issue.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cruncher, MollySylphrena, NickyKiss, Wigg'n and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,9762,00375,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  














c}