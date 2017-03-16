Geoff wrote: Possibly fair comment, but for a 6th or 7th choice winger, he did a pretty good job, I'd say...

I actually said at work last Monday that if we can bulk up Forsyth and Marshall to the levels of Manfredi and Budgie we have got major selection problems. Forsyth is 6ft 5"... I am trying to think if we still have time to re-train him in another position and utilize him in that way. I am no way saying that Forsyth is anything like Greg Inglis but that guy is a similar height and could literally play every position on the pitch. Would it be worth trying to turn Forsyth into a back rower for a couple of years down the line when we inevitably lose Bateman. Very risky i know but i can't see how he will ever get a game here as a winger.